Sooners bolster 2022 recruiting class with addition of running back Jovantae Barnes

Oklahoma received a boost to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon.

Jovantae Barnes, a four-star running back from Las Vegas Desert Pines High School, announced his pledge to play for the Sooners during the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Moments after Barnes released the news on ESPN, the Oklahoma football account officially welcomed him to the program which indicates that Barnes has already signed a letter of intent.

Barnes (5-11, 199 pounds) is ranked as the fourth-best player among running backs according to Rivals.

Barnes is from the same hometown as Oklahoma running backs coach Demarco Murray, which played a factor in his decision.

“He just played a big role. He’s been staying on me since he was (an assistant) at Arizona,” Barnes said during an ESPN interview. “I knew it was something special at OU. He was just like me, a west-coast kid with his top two schools as USC and OU. He ended up choosing OU so I know there’s something special over there.”