Sooners blast Longhorns to remain undefeated at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mike White smiled when describing Oklahoma’s “Murderer’s Row.”

The Texas coach had just watched the Sooners’ top three in the batting order — Jayda Coleman, Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings — destroy the Longhorns’ pitching in a 7-2 win during Saturday’s Women’s College World Series winners bracket game.

Coleman led the game off with a double off the wall and Alo hammered a two-run homer on Texas starter Hailey Dolcini’s seventh pitch to set the tone.

“Alo makes you throw those kind of pitches. She's patient. She's looking for that pitch she wants to hit,” White said. “She got it. She didn't miss it. That's what great teams and hitters do. You have murderer's row up there and you have to pick your poison.”

Jennings added a tape-measure shot during the Sooners’ four-run fifth inning, making it 6-1, to gain command of the rivalry contest.

“I've seen a lot of far home runs, but that was elevated to allow her to really get underneath it and get her power in it. So it was definitely another momentum builder for the team,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.

Oklahoma (56-2) sits comfortably in the WCWS, which has been cut to six teams. The Sooners’ next game will be at 11 a.m. Monday against either UCLA or Florida.

OU is one win from the championship series, which will be determined by a best-of-3 format.

Hope Trautwein (20-1) threw a complete game for the Sooners. She has pitched in 11⅔ of 12 possible innings for OU during the WCWS.

Nicole May and Jordy Bahl were in Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso’s game plan for Texas, but Trautwein has earned the circle with dominating performances.

“Hope is kind of on fire right now. She's really found her comfort zone. I think the matchup was better for us with Hope,” Gasso said. “But we had a plan to bring all kinds of different looks at different times, including Jordy. Everybody was all hands on deck.

“But Hope is just never making me feel it's time. It was getting close later in the game, but never made me feel ready to do that.”

The Sooners were able to avenge an April loss at Texas. It is one of only two OU setbacks in 58 games.

Familiarity would seem to help both teams, but Jennings said that wasn’t the case during the fourth meeting in 2022.

“It was good playing them in our conference, that we know them,” Jennings said. “The good thing is they didn't know us today. We came in a whole different team than we were in Austin. That's something we had an advantage of. We knew that we were different, that's why we did what we did today.”

What was different? It was just a team reset.

Before the WCWS, Alo said the loss to the Longhorns was a turning point this season.

“I don't really think we ever play out of revenge or hate in our heart. We really just play for one audience,” Coleman said. “That's why we play so free. That's why we play so fun. Yeah, it was a tough day watching them celebrate like that (after beating OU), but the next day it was over. It's the next game. Today we came out and played free and played fun.”

Texas (44-20-1) cut the Sooners’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning Saturday after Alyssa Washington’s double scored Mia Scott. It was just the third first-inning run that OU has allowed this season.

The Longhorns got their final run in the seventh when Janae Jefferson hit a solo home run off Trautwein.

Coleman’s double to right-center started OU’s big fifth inning. Alo added an RBI single to set up Jennings’ home run, which landed on the next-to-last row in the outfield bleachers.

The Sooners’ top of the lineup combined to go 7-for-11 with six RBIs and five runs scored. Five of the seven hits were for extra bases.

OKLAHOMA 7, TEXAS 2

OU;200;040;1;--;7;10;1

Texas;100;000;1;--;2;6;1

Trautwein and Hansen, Elam (5). Dolcini, Simpson (5), Hulon (7) and Iakopo. W: Trautwein (20-1). L: Dolcini (23-11). 2B: Coleman 2, Jennings, Washington. HR: Alo (30), Jennings (26), Jefferson (7).

