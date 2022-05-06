Sooners blank Cowgirls to clinch 10th consecutive Big 12 title

NORMAN — Oklahoma celebrated its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship on Friday night with fireworks followed by the debut of a choreographed dance.

Fun surrounded Marita Hynes Field following the Sooners’ 6-0 win over rival Oklahoma State. The victory clinched the Bedlam series and locked OU into the top seed into next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

Winning league trophies never gets old for Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, who wore a “Championship Mindset” hat highlighting 10 straight conference titles during her postgame press conference.

And then she had some matter-of-fact words that could draw notice in the college softball world as postseason approaches.

“I’m really proud about the ball that we’re playing right now,” Gasso said. “All facets are working really well together. And I think we’re in a really good place.

“I’m proud that we got there because I’ve been really tough with them. I’m not giving them the answers that they want. But they’re starting to hear them and smile a lot more.”

OU (47-1, 16-1 Big 12) has allowed only one run in two seven-inning games against the Cowgirls. Game three is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Oklahoma’s battery was the heroines in the season’s 48th game.

Pitcher Hope Trautwein, a North Texas transfer, picked up the victory after working 5⅓ innings and allowed only three singles. She has given up only one earned run in 80⅓ innings and has a 0.09 ERA this season.

It’s been a special ride for the right-hander.

“I’ve never been through anything like this before and I’m just taking in every moment,” Trautwein said. “It’s just really awesome to have this opportunity.”

Seated between Kinzie Hansen and Gasso, she nodded toward them.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for bringing me in and bringing me up and letting me have this journey,” Trautwein said.

Hansen came through with the game’s biggest hit. The OU catcher hit a bases-loaded double in the third inning to extend the Sooners’ lead to 5-0.

It was much-needed offense for the OU catcher, who was hitless in 17 consecutive at-bats before having the extra-base hit.

“My teammates have been picking me up for quite some time now,” Hansen said. “So I thought that it was about time that I picked them up. I’ve been feeling on the verge for a while. Today I came in with a whole new mindset.”

The Bedlam game began with OU football coach Brent Venables throwing out the first pitch.

After two scoreless innings, the Sooners erupted in the third inning after being challenged by the coaching staff.

“I felt like we were just kind of going through the motions,” Gasso said. “And sometimes when you just light a spark with them, they respond and they respond real quick. They answer when they get called out.”

Alyssa Brito’s RBI single scored OU’s first run in the third inning. Jana Johns followed with a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0 before Hansen cleared the bases with her double.

OU shortstop Grace Lyons ended scoring with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

The finish included a trophy presentation — two pieces of hardware for winning the Big 12 title and the Bedlam series — before the fireworks show and dance routine.

How did that choreography come together?

“Coach had the Pom Squad come out one day after practice and they got one hour with us and they had the dance and they taught it to us. And it was just a blast,” Trautwein said.

Added Hansen: “It was like 30 minutes for us to get it down … but we’re not on the field or there’s a little pause, somebody’s always dancing.”

OSU fell to 38-11, 14-3. Starting pitcher Morgan Day fell to 9-4.

OKLAHOMA 6, OKLAHOMA STATE 0

OSU;000;000;0;--;0;3;0

OU;005;010;x;--;6;7;0

Day and Cottrill, Tuck (4); Trautwein, Bahl (6) and Hansen. W: Trautwein (14-0). L: Day (9-4). HR: OU, Lyons (18).

