Oklahoma flexed its muscle while delivering a loud statement to the college softball world on Sunday afternoon.

You cannot overlook this team even after a rare early season loss to an unranked opponent.

The No. 2 Sooners overpowered top-ranked UCLA 14-0 in a five-inning run rule game during the marquee matchup at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Cathedral City, Calif.

OU hammered six home runs and pounded 20 hits against the Bruins to earn the lopsided victory because the nation’s top two teams.

Alex Storako – a transfer from Michigan – threw five scoreless innings and only allowed three hits against a potent Bruins offense. She finished with five strikeouts to improve her season record to 4-0.

OU (13-1) took command in the second inning by scoring six runs, all coming with two outs. The Sooners chased ace pitcher Megan Faraimo after just 1.2 innings. The right-hander allowed seven hits (three homers) and four runs.

The six homers matched the team’s output in a win over Texas in the Women’s College World Series championship series last season. Senior Kinzie Hansen – playing this weekend for the first time in 2023 after overcoming appendicitis – hit two home runs and ended with five RBIs. Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito joined Hansen with homers.

Oklahoma will open the home portion of its schedule on Friday with games against Illinois-Chicago (3 p.m.) and Kentucky (5:30). On Saturday, the Sooners will host UK at 3 p.m. and UIC at 5:30.