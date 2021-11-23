Sooners' believe defense can get the job done in Bedlam

"So they've made people, when people have moved the ball or scored points, people have had to earn it. And that's what really good defenses do, and they've done it.”

The Sooners haven’t shown that consistency. Punching in at No. 74 in total defense after 11 weeks underscores the difference.

In a game where points figure to be hard to find, the Sooners are an underdog for a reason. But let’s not forget recent Bedlam trends. Since that 2018 offensive onslaught, OU has given up a combined 29 points in the past two meetings. In last season’s 41-13 victory at Owen Field, it was a touchdown and two field goals. In the 2019 game at Boone Pickens Stadium, OU held OSU to a touchdown and three field goals in the 34-16 win.

Is OU’s defense being overlooked?

“If you perform well, you’re going to get noticed for it. They deserve it because they have been performing well," OU defensive end Isaiah Thomas said. "But I wouldn’t say we’ve been overlooked, at least from our perspective, because I focus on what we have in our locker room and out there on the field, because what we do obviously works as well. We have the same record going into this game.