With a commitment from three-star prospect Eugene Brooks, Oklahoma has added a second offensive lineman to the Sooners’ fast-rising recruiting class of 2024.

Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound interior lineman from Chatsworth, California, announced his verbal pledge to OU Tuesday morning, picking the Sooners over fellow frontrunners Texas with Oregon, USC and Texas A&M among the other programs chasing his signature.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Brooks is the No. 40 interior offensive line recruit nationally and the No. 46 overall prospect in the state of California for the 2024 class. He joins three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry as the second addition to Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit in OU’s upcoming recruiting class.

Brooks’ commitment comes just over a month after his recruitment to Norman picked up in June.

A rising senior at Sierra Canyon High School, Brooks took an official visit to OU on June 9 and received an offer two days later. He visited Texas on June 16 before ultimately settling on the Sooners with Bedenbaugh — OU’s 11th-year offensive line coach — serving as Brooks’ primary recruiter.

Brooks, who spent the first two seasons of his high school career in Las Vegas, projects as a guard at the college level but plays tackle at Sierra Canyon and is considered a versatile offensive line prospect.

With Brooks’ pledge, Brent Venables’ 2024 class now ranks 15th in On3’s national recruiting rankings with a series of critical OU targets, including No. 3 overall recruit Williams Nwaneri, set to make their decisions in the coming weeks.

