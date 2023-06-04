CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — Two big innings for East Carolina were too much for Oklahoma to overcome in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional's elimination game Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

East Carolina scored three in the third inning and five in the fifth en route to an 8-5 victory.

Bryce Madron and Dakota Harris had three hits each for the Sooners, who ended their season with a 32-28 record after going 1-2 in the regional -- both losses were against the Pirates. Madron went 6-for-11 in the tournament.

“Losing the last game of the year is always tough because you practice to win the last game of the year,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I really think our club battled all the way through and it showed a lot of character about what our culture is about. I’m really proud of our team and with what we did this year and how far we’ve gotten.”

Sunday started well for the Sooners as they took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Anthony Mackenzie's sacrifice fly after three walks loaded the bases.

The Pirates (47-18) took a 3-1 lead in the third against OU starter James Hitt (6-2). Jacob Starling tied the game with a RBI double. Josh Moylan's RBI grounded drove in the go-ahead run and Cam Clonch added a RBI single.

East Carolina broke the game open in the fifth. Starling and Lane Hoover led off with base hits to knock Hitt out of the game. Carter Cunningham greeted reliever Carter Campbell with a RBI double, Moylan added a RBI single and Clonch delivered a sacrifice fly, followed by RBI doubles from Jacob Jenkins and Justin Wilcoxen for an 8-1 lead.

OU answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Harris had a RBI single and another run scored on a balk.

Harris led off the seventh with a two-base hit and scored on Easton Carmichael's RBI double that cut OU's deficit to 8-4.

In the ninth, Madron homered and Mackenzie was hit by a pitch, but the Sooners's season ended when Diego Muniz struck out looking with the tying run in the on-deck circle.

EAST CAROLINA 8, OU 5

E. Carolina;003;050;000;--8;10;1

Oklahoma;100;020;101;--;5;11;0

Grosz, Beal (3), Ginn (4), Lunsford-Shenkman (5), Spivey (8) and Wilcoxen; Hitt, Campbell (5), Pierce (5), Carsten (7) and Muniz. W: Ginn (6-0). L: Hitt (6-2). HR: OU, Madron (13).

