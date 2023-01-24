Sooners are unanimous pick at No. 1 in ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll; OSU tabbed No. 3

The state of Oklahoma continues to be pegged as ground zero for college softball.

Oklahoma State was a strong selection at No. 3, with the Cowgirls just behind second-place UCLA.

OU is the two-time defending national champion. They’ve also entered the 2017, 2018 and 2022 campaigns as the preseason favorite I the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

Oklahoma (No. 1) and Oklahoma State (No. 3) held similar preseason rankings in the D1 Top 25 poll released last week.

Oklahoma City is home to the Women’s College World Series, which will be played from June 1-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.

OU’s challenging schedule includes games against UCLA (Feb. 26), OSU (May 4-6) and No. 4 Florida State (March 14). The Sooners’ opening weekend includes contests against No. 14 Stanford, No. 16 Washington State and No. 19 Duke.

The Sooners open the season against Duke in the second annual Mark Campbell Invitational on Feb. 9.

OSU begins on Feb. 10 against Oregon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.