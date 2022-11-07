Sooners are struggling this football season. What are coaches telling 2023 commits to keep recruiting class together?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s football future will be highly dependent on upcoming recruiting classes.

On Monday afternoon, OU's recruiting class is rated No. 6 according to On3 composite rankings, which takes multiple recruiting services under consideration. It’s a strong number for an OU program trying to rebuild under Brent Venables.

Have the Sooners’ recent struggles — as evident by their 5-4 record heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at West Virginia — led the coaches to work even harder to keep its 2023 commitments? Is it a strong conversation that the staff has had with recruits leading up to the Dec. 21 signing day?

“It's certainly something that you deal with because if you don't bring it up, the people you're recruiting against will,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday. “But at the same time, the opportunity here, the totality, the growth and the development is a proven commodity. It's not like a 'What if? Can you guys do it?' No. There are years and years and years of evidence both at Oklahoma and with this staff saying 'Hey, we can do it and we have done it. Here's how we've done it and here's who we've done it with.'

“It is understanding the totality of the experience here at the University of Oklahoma and not getting bogged down with where we are now.”

One player to watch on the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class is Colton Vasek. The Austin (Texas) Westlake High School senior has been a key member of OU’s future plans since given a verbal pledge on Aug. 1.

On Monday, Vasek erased all mentions of Oklahoma football on his social media home pages.

It would be a crippling blow to lose a defensive end who is ranked among the nation’s top players at the position and the No. 82 overall player by Rivals.

Vasek may not be the only recruit wavering on commitments. It’s not new — even OU’s best teams had players switch allegiances late — but this is the first time in years that team production may be playing a factor.

Oklahoma currently has 21 players on its commitment list (including Vasek) thanks to a strong summer surge.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked the same question as Roof: What message does he want to give recruits?

“It’s about staying the course and knowing there’s a plan,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “It’s understanding that the leadership isn’t going to flinch and continue to believe in the plan. It’s understanding that we’re going to get there and be where we need to be.”

Lebby was hired just a few weeks before Signing Day 2021. Obviously he knows more about the needs of his offense. But how much more does he know?

“It’s completely different, just from the standpoint of understanding exactly what we have, being nine games into this thing,” Lebby said. “Going through a spring, summer and nine football games, you know exactly where we’re at from a roster standpoint and what those things are to make sure that we’re getting things done through recruiting.”

There’s also an equal balance of keeping the 2023 class together as well as getting a good jump on the 2024 list.

“It’s constant. That’s normal. That goes exactly with what we’re doing right now. That’s year to year. That hasn’t really changed much from that standpoint in recruiting all those classes,” Lebby said.

Roof is confident things will be OK.

“We all want to be better, but we're going to work through this and we are going to get better. It's not a matter of if. It's just a matter of when,” Roof said. “All of us want it immediately, if not sooner. And it's recruiting the right type of people who fit here from a standpoint of toughness, blue-collar, family, discipline, accountability and work ethic. All of those things go into being the right fit here.

“We've got a great recruiting class put together, and we'll continue to add to it. We're going to be fine.”