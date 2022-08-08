Sooners and Razorbacks set for rematch in Tulsa on Dec. 10

For a second consecutive season, the men’s basketball programs from Oklahoma and Arkansas will meet in Tulsa later this year.

A Dec. 10 matchup between the Sooners and Razorbacks inside Tulsa’s BOK Center was announced by the arena Monday morning. OU later confirmed the fixture as the latest addition to the Sooners’ 2022-23 non conference schedule.

Tickets for the 30th all-time meeting between the programs go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.bokcenter.com. Arkansas holds a 16-13 advantage over OU in the all-time series.

The 2022 matchup will follow a fiery meeting between the schools in front of more than 12,000 fans last December.

In the last season's meeting, the Sooners stormed to an 88-66 win over the 12th-ranked Razorbacks, handing first-year coach Porter Moser secured the headline victory of his young tenure in Norman. Former OU guard Elijah Harkless poured in 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win and the crescendo came when Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had to be restrained by assistant coaches following his ejection in the closing minutes.

After reaching the Elite Eight for the second straight spring in 2022, Musselman and Co. return in 2022-23 with the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. With Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, the Razorbacks possess three of the top 20 recruits from the class of 2022 and are expected to open the season as a top 10 team.

The Sooners return only five players from a year ago and head into Moser’s second season at OU with eight new roster additions, headlined by transfer guards Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile. Bamisile, a second-time transfer from George Washington, remains waiting on an NCAA eligibility waiver for the 2022-23 season.

The Sooners continued their foreign tour Monday with a visit to Normandy in France ahead of Tuesday’s third and final European exhibition against the Paris All-Stars.