Sooners aiming for Hollywood-style upset against top-ranked Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS – Hollywood scripted a huge basketball upset inside Hinkle Fieldhouse during the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.”
Thirty-five years later, could there be a real-life memory made inside the legendary venue?
Oklahoma faces No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday in an NCAA Tournament second-round game. Tip time is 1:40 p.m. at Hinkle, home of the basketball movie which featured a small-town school overcoming tall odds to win a state championship.
Eighth-seeded OU has a “nothing-to-lose” attitude, according to Brady Manek.
During his interview with reporters on Sunday afternoon, Loyola Chicago was putting the finishing touches of a win against top-seeded Illinois. That upset can be inspiring, Manek said.
“We’re stuck with the best team right now. We’ve see all these games. We’ve seen Ohio State go down. We’ve seen Texas go down,” Manek said. “Why can’t that be us? Why can’t we have that upset win that gets us one game closer to what we want? It’s a crazy tournament. That’s why no one ever guesses it right. Stuff out of nowhere happens.”
While that is perhaps a bold statement, it’s the attitude that OU coach Lon Kruger wants from his players entering the contest.
“That’s the attitude you hope everyone has. I think probably the 32 teams left have that attitude and should. That’s the only healthy way to look at it and it’s great to hear Brady saying that,” Kruger said. “We have a lot of respect for Gonzaga for what they’ve done all year. I know our guys will be fired up and leave it all out there.”
Oklahoma (16-10) defeated Missouri 72-68 on Saturday night to advance to the second round. Gonzaga (27-0) hammered No. 16 Norfolk State 98-55 to set up Sunday’s matchup.
The Zags’ starting lineup is filled with stars. Leading scorer Corey Kispert is a first-team All-American. Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are second-team selections.
“Mark Few has done a great job for a long time and that’s a very talented group when you have first-team All-Americans and second-team All-Americans and three of the top 10,” Kruger said. “It’s a good bunch. They can hurt you in a lot of different ways. They play basketball the way it’s supposed to be played. They make a lot of good plays for each other.”
Kruger complimented the team’s balance and offensive weapons, especially in transition. The Bulldogs connect on 55% shooting from the field and shooting the ball effectively on the perimeter.
“That's pretty amazing. You've got to do a good job of keeping them out of the paint and try to make them — they don't shoot as many threes as people may expect – but they're capable there at 37% but still you've got to keep them out of the paint as much as possible,” Kruger said.
OU will play their second game without De’Vion Harmon, who continues to be isolated inside a hotel room.
Jalen Hill replaced the sophomore guard in the starting lineup and was effective in Saturday’s victory. He will be a necessary factor for any chance for an Oklahoma victory.
“Jalen's a guy that's just always in good position, his awareness is great, he understands all five positions. He's a communicator out there, he's a strong rebounder, he blocks out every time,” Kruger said. “All those things that a lot of times aren't something you can measure. Other players, coaches fully see it, appreciate it. Jalen's just a really, really good player in all those ways.”
Manek doesn’t see Sunday’s game exclusively as a challenge. He sees it as an opportunity.
“We’re coming into this game wanting to win. I also think we think we can win,” Manek said. “It’s one of those games where we’ve been top 10 this year. We’ve beaten plenty of teams that are just as good as Gonzaga. So we’re going into this game like we’ve got nothing to lost. But they’re beatable. We’ve got to just play basketball and leave it all out there.”