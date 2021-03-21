Sooners aiming for Hollywood-style upset against top-ranked Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS – Hollywood scripted a huge basketball upset inside Hinkle Fieldhouse during the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.”

Thirty-five years later, could there be a real-life memory made inside the legendary venue?

Oklahoma faces No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday in an NCAA Tournament second-round game. Tip time is 1:40 p.m. at Hinkle, home of the basketball movie which featured a small-town school overcoming tall odds to win a state championship.

Eighth-seeded OU has a “nothing-to-lose” attitude, according to Brady Manek.

During his interview with reporters on Sunday afternoon, Loyola Chicago was putting the finishing touches of a win against top-seeded Illinois. That upset can be inspiring, Manek said.

“We’re stuck with the best team right now. We’ve see all these games. We’ve seen Ohio State go down. We’ve seen Texas go down,” Manek said. “Why can’t that be us? Why can’t we have that upset win that gets us one game closer to what we want? It’s a crazy tournament. That’s why no one ever guesses it right. Stuff out of nowhere happens.”

While that is perhaps a bold statement, it’s the attitude that OU coach Lon Kruger wants from his players entering the contest.