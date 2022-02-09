Sooners aim to defend softball national title while trying to 'learn from the past and not live in it'

Jennings appreciates the mentoring that Alo provided during her first season with the Sooners.

“This year, I would say to that just telling me to reset. You know, there are no expectations. You don't have to beat out last year. You don't have to do anything that you did last year; this year is a completely new season,” Jennings said. “So don't go out and try and do too much, but I can definitely rely on her because she knows what I've been through.”

May said Patty Gasso has been providing the same advice to the team via a reading assignment. The veteran coach has the Sooners reading “What Drives Winning” to push them.

“A big concept was looking at the past is like looking at a rearview mirror. You only go. You only look in that mirror to learn from the past and not live in it,” May said. “We’re not living in last year. This is a new season. We’re starting fresh. We’re all understanding that mindset.”

Gasso said the biggest roadblock her team can have is trying to outdo itself and the performances of last year. And, she added, that’s where the team ran into issues in the past.

“So we need to be ready and not be surprised by some of those things that might show up and be ready to handle them,” Gasso said. “So nothing is going to surprise us. We’re going to be ready for anything.”

