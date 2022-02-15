Sooners aim for season sweep over Texas Tech, maintain pace in Big 12 race

Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Records: Texas Tech 9-14, 2-10 Big 12; OU 20-4, 9-3

Three storylines

Keeping pace: Oklahoma will try to rebound from Saturday’s road loss against Texas. This will be the second meeting with Texas Tech this season. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 97-91 in the Big 12 opener on Jan. 2.

OU sits in second place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind Iowa State.

The Sooners will try to get through Wednesday’s game with a win to set up Saturday’s game against the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

Four weeks away: The Sooners, ranked No. 15, have posted back-to-back top-15 rankings for the first time since November 2017.

OU was ranked No. 9 in the last reveal of the NCAA Selection Committee. They are also on the No. 2 line in ESPN’s latest bracketology update.