At long last, Oklahoma’s 2024 schedule is complete.

On Friday morning, the Sooners announced the addition of nonconference meetings with Houston and Maine to the 2024 slate, rounding out the program’s schedule for its inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

OU will host Houston in Week 2 next fall on Sept. 7. The date for Maine’s visit will be decided once the SEC league schedule is finalized.

With nonconference visits from Temple (8/31) and Tulane (9/14) already set, the Sooners will stay home from the extent of nonconference play next fall and will host seven home games in its debut season in the SEC. Following the nonconference slate, OU’s home schedule will feature Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

OU will also serve as the designated home team for the 2024 playing of the Red River Rivalry with Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners’ road schedule next fall is made up of visits to Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Dates for the 2024 SEC league schedule will be finalized at a later date.

In adding Houston and Maine, OU takes care of one of the final steps in its jump to the SEC on July 1, 2024.

When the SEC settled on an eight-game league schedule for 2024 earlier this year, the Sooners tasked with adding a pair of nonconference games on short notice. An edict from SEC commissioner mandating each school schedule a Power 5 nonconference opponent only added to the challenge for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.

With visits from Houston and Maine sealed, OU’s Year 1 SEC scheduling problems are solved.

“We always strive to schedule non-conference opponents in a manner that positions us for success and creates a fun environment for fans,” Castiglione said in a statement. “It was always going to be a challenge to find two programs at this late stage that had open dates, but we're happy with the result of that process and are thrilled to give our fans seven home games in 2024. A big thank-you to Houston athletics director Chris Pezman and Maine AD Jude Killy for their cooperation, and, in Maine's case, its willingness to be flexible on a game date.”

OU’s agreement to play Houston comes as part of a home-and-home series that will see the Sooners visit the Cougars on Sept. 16, 2028. The programs do not meet this fall in Houston’s debut season in the Big 12. OU has taken three of its previous four meetings with the Cougars.

