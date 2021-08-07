 Skip to main content
Sooners add top 50 athlete to 2023 recruiting class
Sooners add top 50 athlete to 2023 recruiting class

  • Updated
OU Football

Oklahoma continued its torrid tear on the recruiting trail with Saturday’s verbal pledge from Makai Lemon, one of the nation’s top athletes in the 2023 class.

Lemon (5-11, 175) is from Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School. He is considered one of the top 50 players by Rivals. He is expected to make an impact at wide receiver for the Sooners.

Lemon chose OU over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas. He’s is the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver in his recruiting cycle, according to Rivals.

Lemon amassed more than 1,500 total yards and 18 touchdowns during his first two seasons at Los Alamitos.

Albeit early, the Sooners now own the top 2023 recruiting class. On Friday, Bixby tight end Luke Hasz gave a pledge to Oklahoma. Lemon and Hasz join five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and running back Treyaun Webb.

