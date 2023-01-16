Sooners add Texas A&M transfer tight end Blake Smith

On the eve of the spring semester in Norman and two days before the Jan. 18 transfer portal deadline, Oklahoma bolstered its tight ends room Monday with a commitment from former Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith.

Smith’s verbal pledge marks the Sooners’ 12th transfer addition (11 scholarship players) this offseason and joins him with South Carolina’s Austin Stogner as the second portal newcomer to OU’s tight end depth for 2023. Smith, a redshirt sophomore in 2022, arrives with three years of eligibility to play two seasons.

The former three-star recruit from Texas’ Southlake Carroll High School has at least one connection to the Sooners’ current coaching staff. OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley held the same role at Texas A&M when Smith signed with the Aggies as the No. 24-ranked tight end in the 2020 class.

After redshirting in his initial fall at Texas A&M in 2020, Smith featured in seven games primarily as a run blocker in his two seasons on the field in College Station. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end appeared in five games in 2022 and notched his only stats with two catches for one yard in a Nov. 12 loss to Auburn.

Smith’s arrival pads the Sooners’ depth at a position where OU enters 2023 down second-leading receiver Brayden Willis and fellow tight end Daniel Parker.

Stogner returns to Norman with 67 catches for 864 yards and nine touchdowns across four college seasons and figures to fit the Sooners’ pass catching needs. Smith, on paper, can fill Parker’s blocking role with Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn — both freshmen in 2022 — also in the mix.

The current 45-day transfer portal window closes Wednesday. The 15-day spring transfer period begins on May 1.