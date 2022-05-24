Sooners add shooting, scoring in 19.1 PPG transfer guard Grant Sherfield

Missing last season's backcourt engines Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire while George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile remains waiting on an eligibility waiver, uncertainty at the guard position has hung over Oklahoma men's basketball this spring.

According to reports Tuesday night, coach Porter Moser and the Sooners have a potential solution in Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, who intends to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and join OU for the 2022-23 season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report news of Sherfield's move to the Sooners.

Sherfield addresses OU's biggest need as a shooting and scoring threat and leaves the Sooners with two remaining open scholarships for next season. OU marks the fourth-year guard's third college destination following stops at Wichita State and Nevada.

Sherfield, who stands 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 30 games as a junior last season with the Wolf Pack, finishing as the Mountain West Conference's fifth-leading scorer. His scoring came on 43.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range while Sherfield turned in 13 20-point performances in his second season at Nevada.

Alongside Bamisile — who will require an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility following his second transfer in as many seasons — Sherfield marks OU's biggest addition in an offseason of departures.

The Sooners' remaining incoming class features Wofford walk-on transfer Sam Godwin and incoming freshmen Luke Northweather, Otega Oweh, Benny Schroeder and Milos Uzan.

