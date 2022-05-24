 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners add shooting, scoring in 19.1 PPG transfer gaurd Grant Sherfield

  • Updated
B12 Oklahoma Baylor Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Missing last seasons's backcourt engines Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire while George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile remains waiting on an eligibility waiver, uncertainty at the guard position has hung over Oklahoma men's basketball his spring.

According to reports Tuesday night, coach Porter Moser and the Sooners have a potential solution in Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, who intends to withdraw from the 2022 NBA and join OU for the 2022-23 season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report news of Sherfield's move to the Sooners.

Sherfield addresses OU's biggest need as a shooting and scoring threat and leaves the Sooners with two remaining open scholarships for next season. OU marks the fourth-year guard's third college destination following stops at Wichita State and Nevada. 

Sherfield, who stands 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 30 games as a junior last season with the Wolf Pack, finishing as the Mountain West Conference's fifth-leading scorer. His scoring came on 43.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range while Sherfield turned in 13 20-point perfromances in his second season at Nevada.

Alongside Bamisile — who will require an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility following his second transfer in as many seasons —  Sherfield marks OU's biggest addition in an offseason of departures.

The Sooners' remaining incoming class features Wofford walk-on transfer Sam Godwin and incoming freshmen Like Northweather, Otega Oweh, Benny Schroeder and Milos Uzan. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

