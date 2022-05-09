Sooners add Pitt transfer commit Davis Beville, pick up needed quarterback depth

Oklahoma exited its 2022 spring football camp in need of another quarterback behind starter Dillon Gabriel for the 2022 season. On Monday, the Sooners padded their depth at the position with a commitment from Pitt transfer Davis Beville.

Beville, a 6-foot-6 redshirt junior from Greenville, South Carolina, announced his pledge to OU via Twitter Monday afternoon nearly two months after entering the transfer portal on March 24.

Behind Gabriel, a three-year starter at UCF from 2019 to 2021, the Sooners operated this spring with a group of quarterbacks thin on experience. Four-star freshman Nick Evers drew positive reviews in his first spring camp. Elsewhere in OU's quarterback room, there's former Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and walk-on Ralph Rucker.

But in Beville, an immediate front-runner to serve as Gabriel's backup in the fall, the Sooners now have a more seasoned arm available.

A three-star recruit out in the class of 2019, Beville redshirted in his first season at Pitt. He completed five of his 10 passes for 30 yards across action in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Last fall, Beville sat behind eventual first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and appeared in three games, including the Panthers' Peach Bowl meeting with Michigan State. He went 14 of 18 for 149 yards and threw his first career touchdown in the bowl game.

Following OU's April 23 spring game, first-year coach Brent Venables discussed diving into the transfer market to find a remedy for Sooners' lack of quarterback depth.

“The portal is a definite option for us," Venables said after the April 23 spring game. "If we go that route, you find somebody that’s the right fit, the right age. There’s a lot that goes into that.

"Not to get into all those weeds, but that is a definite concern for us, no question about it.”

In Beville, OU has its solution.

