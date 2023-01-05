 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners add depth to offensive line with commit from Miami (Ohio) transfer Caleb Shaffer

  • Updated
  • 0
OU recruiting helmets
Tulsa World file photo

Florida State was favored, and the Seminoles did ultimately defeat the Sooners, but as Coach Brent Venables said, the postseason was all about setting the foundation for the future.

Oklahoma nabbed some much-needed offensive line help with Thursday’s commitment from Caleb Shaffer.

A graduate transfer from Miami (Ohio), he started 36 games for the RedHawks before hitting the transfer portal. He visited Norman this week.

“I thank God for what he’s done and for what he’s about to do,” Shaffer said in a tweet.

Shaffer becomes the seventh player from the transfer portal announcing a move to OU during this cycle. He joins DL Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), TE Austin Stogner (South Carolina), LB Dasan McCullough (Indiana), S Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech), DE Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) and P Luke Elzinga (Central Michigan).

Shaffer (6-5, 333 pounds) started all 12 games at right guard for Miami this past season before announcing his departure before the bowl game. He is from Carmel (Ind.) High School.

Shaffer’s offensive line coach at Miami is a name familiar to OU fans. He was taught by James Patton, who was the Sooners’ offensive line coach from 2006-11 and current OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s predecessor.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

