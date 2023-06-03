The cast of newcomers on Oklahoma’s defensive front in 2023 continues to grow.

The Sooners added another defensive linemen from the portal Saturday with a commitment from graduate transfer Phillip Paea. The verbal pledge from the former Michigan and Utah State defensive tackle marks OU’s second in as many days following Friday’s commitment from Tennessee transfer Da’Jon Terry.

| For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. | Jeremiah 29:11 | #COMMITTED @OU_Football @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/Tm33SleQTu — Phill_Paea (@Phill_paea) June 3, 2023

With Paea and Terry, Brent Venables and Co. will have nine newcomers on the defensive line when the Sooners open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Arkansas State.

To date, Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest), Dasan McCullough (Indiana), Terry and Paea comprise OU’s five transfer additions to a unit that struggled throughout Venables’ debut season in 2022. Adepoju Adebawore, Derrick LeBlanc, Taylor Wein and Marcus Strong represent the Sooners’ first-year talent up front.

Paea comes to Norman after tallying 16 total tackles in 17 games across two seasons at Utah State. A former four-star offensive line recruit out of high school, Paea’s 2022 season lasted only games before he suffered a season-ending injury. Prior to his time at Utah State, Paea spent four years at Michigan.

The 2023 campaign will represent Paea’s seventh season in college football. At 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, Paea joins the Sooners as one of the biggest players on OU’s defensive line.

