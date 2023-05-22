NORMAN — The might of Oklahoma's bats was on full display on the opening weekend of NCAA Tournament play.

The top-overall seeded Sooners poured 11 runs each on Hofstra and Missouri in respective wins Friday and Saturday. Then in Sunday's NCAA Norman Regional Final, they clubbed six home runs to power past Cal. All told, OU outscored opponents 38-3 across three wins that now have the Sooners bound for a 13th consecutive Super Regional appearance dating back to 2010.

OU's offense is a big part of why the Sooners will host No. 16-seed Clemson at Marita Hynes Field starting with Game 1 at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Just don't let that offensive firepower distract from the overwhelming force of the pitching OU carries with it into the next phase of the NCAA postseason.

In fact, Sooners coach Patty Gasso doesn't think she's ever had more options in the circle across her 29 seasons at OU than she does in 2023.

"I don’t remember having it this deep," Gasso said over the weekend. "Then adding (Kierston Deal) to the equation as a freshman, who we’re very confident in using. It’s going to be very hard for people to plan for us."

Between Nicole May, Jordy Bahl, Alex Storako and Deal, the Sooners are set.

May made the start in OU's postseason opener against Hofstra Friday afternoon and finished off Sunday's 16-3 win over Cal in the circle, allowing one hit with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings between the pair of outings. For the season, the junior right-hander sits 18-0 with a 0.57 ERA that trails only Stanford's NiJaree Canady (0.47) nationally.

Bahl was called up only once over the weekend and cruised in her lone outing, fanning seven Missouri Tigers in five innings of one-hit ball before Deal entered to close the game behind her. On a relative scale, the three runs on five hits Storako conceded on Sunday marked the shakiest OU pitching performance of the weekend.

In the pitching quartet, an OU team that's scoring more and fielding better than any program in the nation also possess one of the scariest collection of arms in the country.

Over the 28 innings the Sooners have played since the regular closed on May 7, OU pitching has allowed four total runs. Entering the Super Regional round, the Sooners' team ERA of 0.88 sits third all-time in program history, trailing only the the mark of 0.84 set in 1983 and the all-time record of 0.61 OU pitching set a year later in 1984.

To this point, Sooner pitching has given up more than four runs in a game to only two offenses — Baylor and Florida State. And as dominant as OU's pitching has been this spring, it's the versatility of the staff that provides Gasso with extra weapon this time of year.

"You’re all going to be wondering who is going to be on the mound tomorrow," she explained. "That’s part of the beauty of it because you’re going to have to figure out how you’re going to plan for it. It’s been fantastic. They can come in mid-game or close. We have them set for all phases of the game."

The Sooners' opening game of the NCAA Norman Super Regional will be broadcast on ESPN2.