Sooner ties brought preferred walk-on Sam Godwin ‘home’ to OU. Nine games in, he’s become a temperature-setter in Norman.

NORMAN — First, there’s the Sam Godwin that the people in the junior forward’s life know away from the basketball court.

That’s the quiet-natured Godwin, the 6-foot-10, 20-something who largely keeps to himself; the one who relishes playing card games at home and adores the family dog, a three-year-old goldendoodle named Moose.

“He’s like my best friend,” Godwin said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “I love that dog.”

Then there’s the Godwin who emerges on the court in the 13.1 reserve minutes per game he’s playing for Oklahoma thus far in 2022-23.

That’s the energizer big man Godwin, the one his parents and two older brothers call “the Big Lion” for his ferocious style; the one who bangs in the paint, pounces on loose balls and usually returns to the bench with skid mark or five on his body; the walk-on from Ada giving the Sooners punch off the bench as they arrive in Tulsa to face No. 9 Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

“Sam will just look you in the eye and kick your ass,” his father Wendell explained this week. “That’s his whole M.O. He won’t say a word. He’s just going to outfight you. Outhustle you. Make you look bad and do it in a quiet way.”

Behind leading scorer Grant Sherfield (17.1 points per game), there’s perhaps been no more important addition to Porter Moser’s second team at OU than Godwin, the lanky transfer from Wofford.

After two years on scholarship with the Terriers in Spartanburg, S.C., the former Southmoore star came to Norman in the spring in search of a life in college basketball closer to home. Now, a month into his debut season with the Sooners, Godwin is filling a critical role providing points, rebounds and energy in the minutes when star forward Tanner Groves leaves the floor.

He notched 12 points and six rebounds in a win over Seton Hall on Nov. 25; 11 points and another six rebounds against Ole Miss in the title game of the ESPN Events Invitational two days later. On Tuesday, Godwin again found himself in double figures in a 22-point rout of UMKC.

And on the floor inside the BOK Center Saturday, he’ll tussle inside with the top 10-ranked Razorbacks, continuing in a role even the self-assured transfer couldn’t have foreseen merely nine games ago.

“Honestly, I didn’t imagine it would be like this coming in as a walk-on," Godwin said. "Not really sure if I’d even get to play at all. Right now, I’m just taking the opportunity I’m getting and doing my best to make the most out of it.”

'I just wanted to be here'

If Godwin's 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game only tell part of the story in terms of his impact and its scope, a poll of two of the Sooners' most integral figures in 2022-23 helps the fill the gaps.

"Sam, he’s technically a walk-on but I think he’s the best walk-on in the entire nation," Groves, the fifth-year forward, said after an OU win on Nov. 18. "What he brings to our team is he uplifts our team so much. He brings a ton of energy."

“We talk to our guys about the old Ray Lewis quote: are you a thermostat or are you thermometer?," Moser said. "Are you setting the temperature in the room? Or are you just always checking it? Sam sets it. He's a thermostat, man. He comes in, that energy is going up."

Godwin has transitioned well into his temperature-setting role at least in part because transitions were a common component of his upbringing.

A family move from Dallas brought him to Ada around the third grade. There, Godwin matured into his basketball frame and looked up to Sooners like Blake Griffin and Buddy Hield. Another former OU player he admired? Lon Kruger-era walk-on Daniel Harper, a coach within Hield's "Team Buddy Buckets" AAU program.

"He was probably a big reason why I came here and felt comfortable being a walk-on,” Godwin said.

On the AAU circuit, Godwin traveled the country and played against some of the top prospects in the nation. It's also where Moser first saw Godwin on the court and met the family at an event in Houston during his previous tenure at Loyola-Chicago.

“I remember his mom," Moser said of Godwin's mother Susie this week. "She's awesome."

On the AAU scene, the Godwins also figured out that their son's dream of playing at the next level might hinge on another relocation, away from Ada.

"(We realized) if Sam has aspirations of playing college basketball, he really needs to play at the highest level," Wendell, the university president at East Central in Ada, said. "When you’re playing 3A or 4A basketball, it’s hard to get recognized.”

So the family moved again, this time to Moore.

In his two seasons at Southmoore, Godwin recorded more blocks and rebounds than any player in school history and took the SaberCats on back-to-back trips to the state playoffs.

The jump to Wofford in 2020 presented another transition. Godwin made 17 starts in 52 games with the Terriers, posting 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game over two seasons.

He loved his teammates. He enjoyed the small class sizes on the campus of 1,692 students. In Year 3, he could have been a key contributor on a fringe contender for the Southern Conference title.

Instead, after his second college season, Godwin felt drawn closer to home.

“I had offers to play all over," he said. "Even before I was in the portal, (OU) is where I wanted to come regardless of playing basketball or not, scholarship or not. I just wanted to be here.”

'I feel like can bring value'

Internally certain of his next destination, Godwin and his parents still explored all of his options out of the transfer portal. So in the spring, Godwin and his father returned to an agreement they'd employed during the initial recruiting process out of high school.

"The coaches always to try to sell you on the university at the end of the visit, they kind of do the big close," Wendell explained.

"It's a lot of pressure on a teenager," he continued. "So that's when I'd step in and say, 'We appreciate your interest. We’re honored and blessed that you want my son and want him to play for your team. We have other visits we still plan to take.'"

After Godwin hit the portal, there was interest from North Texas. Tulsa. Sam Houston. Southern Illinois. A handful of Division-II programs. Each, more or less, got the same, agreed upon message at the end of their respective visits.

On the day Moser drove to Ada and pitched the family on the fit he saw for Godwin at OU, Wendell was ready to dive into the familiar spiel until his son cut him off.

"I barely have those words out of my mouth," Wendell said. "Sam stands up and says to the coaching staff, 'I don’t know about my father. But I’m going to OU next year.'"

“Once I told him he’s got a spot on our team it was over," Moser said. "I get chills thinking about it."

Godwin bet on himself coming to Norman without a scholarship. He acknowledges he's fortunate to have a family able to pay for his education as he chases a dream.

But the same confidence Godwin flashed when he committed to Moser and Co. is now serving him in the role he's carved.

Some elements of his game — like his nimble footwork — Godwin credits his days in youth soccer. Other parts, such as his toughness, can be attributed to growing up with two older brothers who "roughed him up most mercifully in the backyard," Wendell said.

Yet the energy and impact Godwin has delivered OU to this point comes primarily from his approach to minutes he's flling off the bench.

“It’s the area I feel like I can bring value," Godwin said. "Whether your shot’s falling or not, you can still come in and make those plays. So that’s where I put my focus and try to get my mindset before I check into the game.”

The Sooners' journey to find their footing in 2022-23 continues against one of the top teams in the nation Saturday. In Godwin, "the Big Lion" on the bench, OU has its temperature setter for the road ahead.