Sooner comeback falls short in 38-35 loss to Baylor

NORMAN — Oklahoma's fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short and the Sooners lost 38-35 to visiting Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Eric Gray’s late 1-yard touchdown run cut the Bears’ lead to 38-35 with 4:05 remaining, but the Sooners weren’t able to get a defensive stop to get the ball back.

OU falls to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12. It’s the first time the Sooners have lost multiple home games since ending 8-5 during the 2014 season. That year also was the last time that Baylor defeated Oklahoma in back-to-back meetings.

Turnovers killed the Sooners during the first half.

Dillon Gabriel tied his career high with three interceptions, all coming in the first half. Baylor turned the takeaways into 10 points to help build a 24-21 lead at intermission.

The quarterback only had three interceptions once before in his career. While playing at UCF, he threw three picks in a loss against Cincinnati.

The mistakes took away from OU’s strong offensive performance in the first half.

Oklahoma had 334 first-half yards against a stout Bears defense. Baylor had only allowed more than 379 yards once all season. The Sooners finished with 499 yards against the Bears.

The Sooners will play at West Virginia next Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Play of the game

Baylor is known for attacking on fourth down and the Bears picked up a critical fourth-and-1 conversion during the fourth quarter.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 29 with about 13:30 remaining. Craig Williams had a two-yard gain to extend the drive.

The Bears finished the drive with six more snaps that led to Williams’ 10-yard touchdown run. The final five plays of the possession were on the ground.

— Eric Bailey

Stat of the game

Dillon Gabriel tied a career high with three interceptions, which led to 10 first-half points for the Bears.

The UCF transfer only had one interception heading into Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Gabriel’s interceptions were all deflected before ending up in the hands of Baylor defenders.

Gabriel had three interceptions in a loss against Cincinnati during UCF’s 2019 season.

— Eric Bailey

Player of the Game

Baylor’s Craig Williams took advantage of his Week 10 matchup against the Big 12’s least-effective run defense.

The sophomore running back carried 25 times for 192 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and found the end zone two times Saturday, torching the Sooners and powering a Bears’ rushing attack that finished with 281 yards and five rushing scores. Williams' individual performance marked the highest rushing total conceded by OU this fall, ahead of Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (148 yards), TCU’s Kendre Miller (136) and Texas’ Bijan Robinson (130).

Williams’ most impressive sequence came in the second quarter when he accounted for all 65 yards on a Baylor scoring drive, including a 51-yard scamper through the OU secondary before he punched it in from the goal line three plays later. He also had a 43-yard run on a third-and-three play to ice the game.

The Sooners began the day last in the Big 12 allowing opponents 189.8 yards rushing per game. Williams showed just why in Week 10.

— Eli Lederman

Bounceback performer

A week after one of the least productive performances of his OU career, Marvin Mims bounced back in a big way.

The junior wide receiver had 100 yards before halftime Saturday and finished with four catches for 120 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown reception. The long score marked Mims’ fourth touchdown of the season and 16th career catch of at least 40 yards, tying him with Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook for fourth-most all-time in program history.

That first-half effort marked the first 100-yard performance by an OU wide receiver in a single half since Mims went for 102 yards in the first half of the Sooners’ 2021 season opener against Tulane.

Mims’ Week 10 showing followed an Iowa State outing in Week 9 which saw him catch two passes for 16 yards on six targets. The performance marked his second-least productive outing of the season behind Mims’ one-catch, minus-two yard stat line against Texas on Oct. 8.

“Basically just drop it, learn from it and keep going,” Mims said earlier this week. “We've got another week. We're blessed enough to be able to play another week, so I'm just ready to keep going and have fun out here with my teammates. Just drop it, keep going and learn from it.”

— Eli Lederman

Hall of Fame appearance

Former Sooners great Roy Williams emerged from the southeast end zone tunnel to a loud ovation from the home crowd between the first and second quarters Saturday.

Williams, the All-American safety who won a national title at OU in 2000, was honored during the break in play ahead of his National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame induction later this year.

The 2001 Bronko Nagurski Award winner is one of 21 former players and coaches in the College Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, entering alongside the likes of Oklahoma State’s Terry Miller, Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam, Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree and former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel. The NFF College Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be formally inducted on Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.

On hand to welcome Williams in the south end zone Saturday was a collection of fellow OU hall of famers including Bob Stoops, Barry Switzer, Steve Owens, Joe Washington, Billy Sims and Brian Bosworth.

— Eli Lederman