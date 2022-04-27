Sooner Caravan returns to Tulsa Thursday

Cain’s Ballroom will have a crimson-and-cream look on Thursday night.

The Sooner Caravan returns to Tulsa for the first time since 2018.

Brent Venables and women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk will meet fans. It’s not known if men’s basketball coach Porter Moser will be able to make the stop due to recruiting priorities.

Oklahoma fans’ excitement easily could be measured by the 75,000-plus fans who attended Saturday’s spring game. With limited tickets remaining available for Thursday’s event, popularity refill flow into this week.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Venables recently said. “I’m looking forward to that, connecting with people around the state and the borders and our areas that we consider in-state as well. A lot of great, great Sooners that we’re looking forward to reaching out to and making sure that they understand how important they are to us.”

The event had made 51 consecutive stops in Tulsa beginning with Chuck Fairbanks in 1967.

In 2019, the annual visits ended due to smaller attendance as well as fans having more access to the OU program.

It was estimated that 350-400 fans attended the 2018 event at the OU-Tulsa campus.

Recent stops in Tulsa have produced delicious off-season storylines.

The most memorable was in 2013 when former coach Bob Stoops was asked about the Southeastern Conference’s recent dominance. He answered by taking a few swipes at that narrative and set off a firestorm across college football.

Stoops and Oklahoma would beat Alabama in the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

Stoops opened the 2014 stop in Tulsa saying “Be nice. I got in too much trouble last year at this time of year. You guys got me in all kinds of hot water.”

In 2015, with Oklahoma coming off a humiliating defeat at the Russell Athletic Bowl and four-loss season, Stoops was asked if it was fun being off the college football radar for the upcoming season: “Are you kidding? No. Not one bit. We’re not used to that.” OU would advance to the College Football Playoff later that year.

In 2016, Stoops talked about breaking news surrounding the resumption of the Big 12 Championship game. The OU coach said “it’s great” adding a 13th data point (or game) to the schedule as well as added revenue, “So hey, let’s go.”

In 2017, Stoops made his final major media event as OU’s permanent head coach. Before taking reporters' questions, he watched the Sooners’ men’s golf team win a national championship on television.

In 2018, Lincoln Riley made his first and only stop after completing his inaugural season as head coach.

Tulsa is the first of seven caravan stops between now and Memorial Day.

After taking a week off, the event will shift to Amarillo, Texas (May 10), Duncan (May 12), Houston (May 17), Dallas (May 19), Wichita (May 24) and Oklahoma City (May 26).