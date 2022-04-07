Sooner Caravan returning to Tulsa for first time since 2018

The Sooner Caravan will make its return to Tulsa later this month.
The seven-stop tour, featuring new football coach Brent Venables, begins in Tulsa on April 28 at historic Cain’s Ballroom.
The Sooner Caravan was an annual staple for Tulsa fans but ended after a 51-year run in 2018. Attendance was cited as one of the reasons for the stoppage. An estimated 350-400 fans attended in 2018.
"I have been incredibly impressed with the mindset, attitude and buy-in from our players since I was hired in December," OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. "They are embracing our standards and they understand the importance of the culture, mentality and togetherness we're developing.
“The Coaches Caravan is an opportunity to share our vision with our fans and supporters, and how we're executing it. I'm looking forward to hitting the road and I know Coach (Jenni) Baranczyk and Coach (Porter) Moser are as well. It's going to be a fun series of events."
Each two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes dinner.
Tickets are $40 for all but the Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City events, which are $50 (drinks also provided).
Venables and Baranczyk are scheduled to speak at each stop. Moser is confirmed for Duncan and Wichita and will take part in more as his schedule allows.
Photos: OU football's first spring practice of 2022
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers coach Cale Gundy during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Running Backs coach DeMarco Murray during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to quarterback Nick Evers during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major (24) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches the quarterbacks workout during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Ben Harris during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning Jerry Schmidt works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillion Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof runs his players through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Co-Defensive Coordinator Jay Valai works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) goes through drills during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma quarterbacks Nick Evers (7) and Dillion Gabriel (8) run during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talks to his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables watches his team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
032322-tul-spt-oufoot
Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Ted Roof works with the team during the opening spring football practice at the Everest Training Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Alonzo J. Adams for The Tulsa World.
Alonzo J. Adams
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
A look inside OU football spring practice
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!