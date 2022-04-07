 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooner Caravan returning to Tulsa for first time since 2018

New Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables talks to his team during OU's first spring practice.

 Alonzo J. Adams, for the Tulsa World

The Sooner Caravan will make its return to Tulsa later this month.

The seven-stop tour, featuring new football coach Brent Venables, begins in Tulsa on April 28 at historic Cain’s Ballroom.

The Sooner Caravan was an annual staple for Tulsa fans but ended after a 51-year run in 2018. Attendance was cited as one of the reasons for the stoppage. An estimated 350-400 fans attended in 2018.

"I have been incredibly impressed with the mindset, attitude and buy-in from our players since I was hired in December," OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. "They are embracing our standards and they understand the importance of the culture, mentality and togetherness we're developing.

“The Coaches Caravan is an opportunity to share our vision with our fans and supporters, and how we're executing it. I'm looking forward to hitting the road and I know Coach (Jenni) Baranczyk and Coach (Porter) Moser are as well. It's going to be a fun series of events."

Each two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes dinner. Tickets are $40 for all but the Houston, Dallas and Oklahoma City events, which are $50 (drinks also provided).

Venables and Baranczyk are scheduled to speak at each stop. Moser is confirmed for Duncan and Wichita and will take part in more as his schedule allows.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

2022 OU COACHES CARAVAN SCHEDULE

April 28: Tulsa (Cain's Ballroom)

May 10: Amarillo, TX (Amarillo Civic Center)

May 12: Duncan (Stephens County Fairgrounds)

May 17: Houston, TX (The Rustic Uptown)

May 19: Dallas, TX (The Rustic)

May 24: Wichita, KS (B-29 Doc Hangar at Eisenhower National Airport)

May 26: Oklahoma City (The Omni)​

Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters transfer portal

Mason, the first high school signee of the Porter Moser era, averaged 6.1 minutes and 1.4 points per game on 27.3% shooting in 18 games during his freshman season. He is the first Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. 

