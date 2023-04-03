Oklahoma

2023 record: 33-1, 6-0 Big 12

Looking back: The Sooners enjoyed a three-game sweep over rival Texas over the weekend. OU won Friday's opener 8-1 and took wins over the Horns on Saturday (4-3) and Sunday (10-2, six innings).

Looking ahead: Texas Tech visits Marita Hynes Field for a three-game series. The Big 12 games will be on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6) and Saturday (1) to precede Easter Sunday.

Notable: The Sooners' power is led by Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings, who lead the team with nine home runs apiece. … Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito have eight homers each. … Brito has 20 extra-base hits against 18 singles. … Nicole May (0.47), Alex Storako (0.84) and Jordy Bahl (1.55) continue to anchor the pitching staff.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 32-2

Looking back: The Cowgirls scooped up three wins this past week, defeating Tulsa 3-1 in extra innings off a two-run home run in the ninth inning from Rachel Becker and swept a doubleheader against Incarnate Word. OSU won 11-0 and 10-0 against the Cardinals, winning both in run-rule fashion.

Looking ahead: OSU will play four games in the Sunflower State, opening Tuesday against Wichita State at 6 p.m. before returning for a weekend series against Kansas starting Thursday. The Cowgirls will face the Jayhawks at 5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday and finish the series at noon Saturday.

Notable: OSU coach Kenny Gajewski scooped up career wins No. 300 and 301 over the weekend against Incarnate Word, improving his coaching record with the Cowgirls to 301-123 in eight seasons … After earning Big 12 pitcher of the week honors, Lexi Kilfoyl recorded four innings and one run this past week … Scotland David started her second game of the season, going 3-for-3 with an RBI against Incarnate Word.

Tulsa

2023 record: 16-17

Looking back: The Hurricane put together a gritty performance in a 3-1 loss to OSU on Wednesday in extra innings, then followed with a pair of home wins against Memphis before dropping the series finale 8-5.

Looking ahead: The American Athletic Conference slate continues with a three-game series at South Florida. The Bulls lost three games against Wichita State this past weekend.

Notable: Maura Moore delivered her second no-hitter of the year Saturday against Memphis, striking out a season-high 11 batters. … On a windy Friday, Kailyn Bearpaw hit a two-run home run, and Haley Morgan and Rylee Keith both recorded solo homers. Morgan had three hits Sunday including a two-run home run.

— From Staff Reports