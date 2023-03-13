Oklahoma

2023 record: 20-1 (heading into Monday's game)

Looking back: The Sooners captured three victories at the Bulldog Invitational, which was hosted by Mississippi State. OU beat Southeastern Louisiana 13-0 in five innings before taking a pair of contests against the host school (7-0 in Friday, 9-3 on Saturday). Oklahoma has won 12 straight games.

Looking ahead: Following a Monday night home contest against South Dakota State, the Sooners will welcome nationally ranked Florida State at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Oklahoma also will host the Omni Hall of Fame Classic, which is played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. OU takes on Weber State (4 p.m.) and Northwestern (6:30) on Friday, Weber State (4 p.m.) and Auburn (6:30) on Saturday and Auburn (12:30 p.m.) on Sunday.

Notable: OU will play Florida State for the first time since winning the WCWS championship series against the Seminoles in 2021. ... The teams have combined to win three of the past four national championships. ... OU and Florida State are tied in their all-time series with both teams winning eight games each. ... OU entered Monday outscoring opponents 191-17 with 14 shutouts in 21 contests.

Oklahoma State



2023 record: 20-2

Looking back: The Cowgirls faced their toughest opponent to this point over the weekend, hosting No. 6 Florida State at Cowgirl Stadium. The Seminoles won the Friday night game 7-5, but OSU would clinch the series with a 9-1 run-rule win Saturday and 3-2 victory Sunday.

Looking ahead: OSU plays in six games this week, starting with a Wednesday night game in Arkansas against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. The Cowgirls return to Stillwater for the OSU Mizuno Classic this weekend, playing three games against Central Florida and Arizona State. OSU opens with UCF at 3:30 p.m. and ASU at 6 p.m. on Friday before playing the Sun Devils again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They close out the weekend with UCF at 5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Cowgirls moved to No. 2 in D1Softball’s top 25 this week, trailing only No. 1 Oklahoma…Second baseman Rachel Becker’s .560 batting average ranks fourth in all of Division I softball…Friday’s loss snapped the Cowgirls’ 16-game winning streak.

Tulsa

2023 record: 14-11

Looking back: TU went 4-1 this past weekend, earning two wins apiece against Northern Iowa (4-3, 1-0) and Sam Houston (7-1, 7-5) with a 10-4 loss to Northern Iowa.

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane will finish the nonconference season this weekend at the Rock Chalk Challenge in Lawrence, Kansas. TU plays Kansas City, Kansas, Fairfield and Nebraska during the two-day event. First pitch against Kansas City is set for 3 p.m. Friday.

Notable: Kailyn Bearpaw had a career-high five RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win against Sam Houston. She has 18 RBI on the year. ... Maura Moore pitched a one-hit complete game shutout against Northern Iowa on Saturday, her third complete game shutout this season. ... Imani Edwards racked up four hits again Sam Houston on Saturday.

— From Staff Reports