Oklahoma

2023 record: 17-1

Looking back: The Sooners breezed through their home-opening weekend with two triumphs against both No. 17 Kentucky and Illinois-Chicago. Oklahoma outscored the competition 39-1, including an 18-0 victory over the Wildcats, to complete a 4-0 weekend. Newcomer Alex Stroako threw a no-hitter against Kentucky.

Looking ahead: Oklahoma gets an opportunity to face another Southeastern Conference opponent during a weekend trip to Mississippi State. The Sooners will take part in the Bulldog Invitational and will face the host school at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. OU opens against Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. Friday and faces Omaha at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Notable: Nicole May (0.00 ERA) and Storako (0.27) are ranked among the nation's top five in earned run average. ... Jocelyn Erickson's .568 batting average ranks third nationally. ... OU's batting average (.391) leads the nation. ... The team's fielding percentage of .992 leads the nation. It only has made three errors in 18 games.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 18-1

Looking back: OSU recorded its third straight weekend sweep, winning five games in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational at Cowgirl Stadium. The Cowgirls recorded two shutout wins against South Dakota State and added two run-rule victories against Maine and Tarleton State. In the lone ranked matchup, OSU defeated No. 24 Missouri 6-3 to open the weekend.

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls play their first weekend series of the season against Florida State, hosting the Seminoles for three games starting Friday. Games are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: Against Maine, Alabama transfer pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters and notching her third solo no-hitter of her career…Infielder Micaela Wark batted 9-of-13 over the weekend, adding nine RBIs and four runs…as a team, the Cowgirls are batting .381, trailing only Oklahoma and Texas…Rachel Becker’s .560 batting average ranks 4th among all hitters in the country.

Tulsa

2023 record: 10-10

Looking back: The Hurricane won three of five games this past weekend in the TU/OSU Invitational including a 6-5 comeback victory against No. 24 Missouri. The Tigers went on to prevail 13-1 in the Sunday game. TU's other wins were against Maine 12-4 and Tarleton State 8-0.

Looking ahead: Next up is the Tulsa Invitational, with three games against Northern Iowa on Friday and Saturday and two games against Sam Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

Notable: Claira Skaggs was selected the American Athletic Conference player of the week after recording 10 hits on two doubles and three home runs with eight RBI in the five weekend games. Against Maine, she had a three-run homer in the first and a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. ... Pitcher Maura Moore was on the conference honor roll after throwing the program's 23rd no-hitter in the home opener against Tarleton State. She struck out three and allowed one base runner on a walk in the fourth.