Oklahoma

2023 record: 13-1

Looking back: The Sooners whipped through the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with five wins highlighted by a 14-0 triumph over former No. 1 UCLA. Oklahoma registered four wins shortened by run-rule (five innings). OU outscored opponents 50-4.

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will play its first home games while hosting the OU Tournament. On Friday, the Sooners will face Illinois-Chicago at 3 p.m. followed by a 5:30 contest against Kentucky. On Saturday, OU faces UK at 3 p.m. followed by a 5:30 game against UIC. All games will be shown on ESPN+.

Notable: Oklahoma ranks No. 2 nationally in team batting average (.382) and No. 4 in team ERA (1.12) following the weekend games. ... Freshman Jocelyn Erickson is fifth nationally with a .571 batting average. ... OU has only made three errors in 14 games for a .990 fielding percentage, which is tied for second nationally. ... The Sooners have hit 21 home runs this season. Erickson leads the team with five home runs, following by Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito's three each.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 13-1

Looking back: The Cowgirls traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to compete in the Troy Cox Classic, recording wins against New Mexico, Nebraska, CSU Bakersfield and New Mexico State. Three of OSU’s wins in the invitational came via run rule. OSU closed its weekend in El Paso, Texas, playing one game against UTEP, winning 10-6 on Sunday.

Looking ahead: The annual OSU/Tulsa Invitational will be held at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, serving as the team’s home opener. OSU will play a doubleheader on Friday, competing against Maine at 2:30 p.m. and Missouri at 5 p.m. Saturday brings another doubleheader, with the Cowgirls playing South Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. and Tarleton State at 5 p.m. OSU will close the weekend against South Dakota State on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Notable: Three of OSU’s pitchers have an ERA under 2.81 (Kelly Maxwell, Lexi Kilfoyl, Ivy Rosenberry). ... Five Cowgirls have a batting average above .400, with second baseman Rachel Becker leading all at .579. ... Former OSU hitting coach Jeff Cottrill now coaches at Missouri and will return to Stillwater on Friday.

Tulsa

2023 record: 7-8

Looking back: TU won two of five games in the South Alabama Invitational, opening with victories against South Alabama (4-2) and Furman (7-4) before being dealt losses to Mississippi State (12-3), Louisiana Tech (7-4) and South Alabama (5-3).

Looking ahead: The Hurricane hosts its portion of the TU/OSU Invitational on Friday-Sunday and will play five games against Tarleton State, South Dakota State, Missouri and Maine.

Notable: Kailyn Bearpaw is coming off a strong weekend showing, hitting .429 and driving in a team-high five runs. ... Haley Morgan continues to lead the Hurricane with a .469 batting average, up from .315 last season. ... TU announced its home games against OU on April 26 and OSU on March 29 are sold out. Season tickets and mini plans also are sold out. Single-game tickets for remaining games went on sale Monday.