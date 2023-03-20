Oklahoma

2023 record: 27-1

Looking back: The Sooners beat No. 6 Florida State 5-4 before extending their win streak to 19 games with five wins at the Omni Hall of Fame Classic played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. OU outscored its opponents 48-3 in the five contest with three shortened five-inning games due to run rule margins.

Looking ahead: Oklahoma opens Big 12 play with a three-game series at Iowa State. The contests are 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. OU has won 44 straight games against the Cyclones dating back to 2006.

Notable: Jayda Coleman is hitting .507, which is fifth-best nationally. Coleman is hitting .605 in March (23-for-38) with five homers and 16 RBIs. ... Alyssa Brito (.526) and Alyssa Brito (.514) are also hitting better than .500 in 14 games this month. ... The Sooners lead the nation in field percentage (.992) and only has committed five errors in 28 games. ... Nicole May has only allowed one earned run. Her ERA of 0.14 ranks second in the country.

Oklahoma State



2023 Record: 25-2

Looking back: The Cowgirls swept the OSU Mizuno Classic this weekend, recording three shutouts. In a Friday doubleheader, OSU defeated No. 22 Arizona State 1-0 and UCF 4-0. On Saturday, after a scheduling change, OSU defeated Minnesota 6-0 before closing the weekend with a 9-4 victory against UCF on Sunday.

Looking ahead: OSU will host four games this week, playing North Texas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday before opening Big 12 play against Baylor at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. The Bears are Cowgirls will start Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday and close the series at noon on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday’s games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: Ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell improved her record to 8-0 this past weekend … OSU has won the past seven games against Baylor … the No. 21 Bears notably defeated No. 1 Oklahoma this season, the only loss the Sooners have had this season … At the halfway point of the season, three Cowgirls are batting above .400, including second baseman Rachel Becker (.535), first baseman Micaela Wark (.441) and shortstop Kiley Naomi (.401).

Tulsa

2023 record: 14-13

Looking back: The Hurricane dropped two games at Kansas, 4-3 and 9-1, on Wednesday after weather forced a schedule change to the Rock Chalk Challenge. Game 2 lasted only five innings.

Looking ahead: TU's next game is Wednesday at Missouri State, and the Hurricane plays at Central Arkansas on March 28 before returning home to host to Oklahoma State. That game is sold out.

Notable: The American is set to start conference play Friday, but TU has a bye the opening weekend and won't play a conference game until the 31st when the Hurricane hosts Memphis. ... Abby Jones hit a home run against Kansas, giving the Hurricane seven players with a home run this season.