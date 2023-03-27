Oklahoma

2023 record: 30-1

Looking back: Oklahoma opened Big 12 conference play with a three-game sweep at Iowa State. OU ran its winning streak to 22 games with eight home runs in a Saturday doubleheader that included five-inning wins (13-3 and 10-0). The Sooners have won 79 of their past 81 Big 12 regular-season games and 47 straight against the Cyclones.

Looking ahead: The Sooners face Texas in a three-game home series that also revisits last season’s Women’s College World Series championship series. OU will host the Longhorns at Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN+) and also has 11 a.m. home games against UT at Marita Hynes Field on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Notable: Oklahoma leads the nation in seven major categories: Batting average (.391), doubles per game (2.29), fielding percentage (.991), on-base percentage (.478), scoring (8.97 runs per game), shutouts (19) and slugging percentage (.715). ... OU is second nationally in home runs per game (1.84) and third in ERA (1.00).

Oklahoma Stat

e

2023 record: 29-2

Looking back: OSU started the week with a 2-0 win against North Texas on Wednesday before moving opening conference play against No. 20 Baylor in Stillwater. The Cowgirls opened with a 6-5 win in the 11th inning on Friday, thanks to a walk-off single from third baseman Megan Bloodworth. OSU would win the next two games 5-0 and 5-1 to complete a series sweep.

Looking forward: The Cowgirls won’t play a conference game this week, instead heading to Tulsa for a Wednesday game against the Golden Hurricane at 5 p.m. OSU ends the week in San Antonio, playing a Saturday doubleheader against Incarnate Word at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Notable: The Cowgirls moved into the No. 1 spot in the RPI after this weekend’s series sweep … OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl tossed a one-hitter against Baylor on Saturday…OSU has outscored opponents 217-66 this season…Second baseman Rachel Becker extended her on-base streak to 31 consecutive games.

Tulsa

2023 record: 14-14

Looking back: In its only outing last week, the Hurricane lost 5-2 at Missouri State on Wednesday. TU tied the game at 2 in the third before the Bears scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, taking advantage of mistakes.

Looking ahead: TU hosts OSU in a sold-out game Wednesday before opening American Athletic Conference play this weekend with a home series against Memphis.

Notable: Haley Morgan continues to lead the Hurricane, batting .409 and scoring 27 runs. She had a crucial triple against Missouri State that was TU’s highlight of the game. ... Claira Skaggs and Kailyn Bearpaw have 18 RBI through 28 games. ... Maura Moore has pitched nine complete games and has an ERA of 2.78 with 51 strikeouts.

— From Staff Reports