Snow plows Oklahoma's basketball schedule, delays rivalry game with Texas

Wintry weather dealt a blow to Oklahoma’s basketball game against Texas this week.
The Sooners’ scheduled contest against the Longhorns was moved back one day to Wednesday due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced on Monday. The game will be played at 5 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN2.
It was the second time that an adjustment to the OU schedule was announced on Monday. A few hours earlier, the league announced the Sooners’ trip to Oklahoma State was being pushed back four days to March 1. It’s the second time that game has been slotted on different days, with the first time coming after a pause at OSU due to COVID-19 protocols.
The shifting schedule is just a sign of the season, OU coach Lon Kruger said on Monday.
“I think teams across the country are probably as prepared, given all the COVID adjustments to handle weather or injury or foul trouble or whatever else, because players all over the country had to adjust and take it in stride and do whatever it is that we need to do to play the next game whenever that is,” Kruger said a few hours before the UT-OU announcement. “So we'll plan on playing Tuesday night, tomorrow night, but if that doesn't happen, then we'll adjust and move on to whatever lies ahead.
"It's a crazy year and the players across the country have handled it extremely well, even though it's been frustrating and difficult at times. Hats off to all the players to how they've endured it and hung in there.”
The Sooners did earn national and conference recognition on Monday.
Oklahoma is No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday morning. The Sooners moved up three spots following a 91-90 double-overtime road win at then-No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
OU (13-5) was at No. 9 two weeks ago before taking a slight dip of three spots.
Other Big 12 schools joining Oklahoma and UT in the Top 25 are Baylor (No. 2), West Virginia (13), Texas Tech (15) and Kansas (23).
Senior Austin Reaves was also named the Big 12’s co-player of the week. The OU senior guard shares the honor with West Virginia’s Sean McNeil.
Reaves nearly had a triple-double in Saturday’s win. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Twenty-two of his points came after halftime, including a game-winning basket with 26 seconds remaining.
OU now has five wins over top 15 competition this season, which is tied with Ohio State for the most in the country. They’ve also won seven of their past eight games.