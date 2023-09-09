Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

During their 73-0 obliteration of Arkansas State, the Sooners did everything right. Their energy, efficiency and execution were sustained all afternoon. OU beats SMU by a comfortable margin on Saturday, but how does it look? If OU dominates in a clean but physical manner, while minimizing mistakes and penalties, then it’s a successful second step in the quest to be unbeaten for the Oct. 7 Texas game.