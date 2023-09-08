SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma
5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5
Online: Soonersports.com
Records: SMU 1-0, OU 1-0
Last meeting: The Sooners beat SMU 24-10 on Sept. 16, 1995, in Norman
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 5-1-1
Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Saturday evening will be warm. Expect clear skies and a light breeze. Kickoff: 92°; Halftime: 89°; End: 80°.
People are also reading…
OU (1-0)
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 2;Arkansas St.;W, 73-0
Sept. 9;SMU;5 p.m.
Sept. 16;at Tulsa;2:30 p.m.
Sept. 23;at Cincinnati;TBA
Sept. 30;Iowa St.;TBA
Oct. 7;Texas*;TBA
Oct. 21;C. Florida;TBA
Oct. 28;at Kansas;TBA
Nov. 4;at OSU;TBA
Nov. 11;W. Virginia;TBA
Nov. 18;at BYU;TBA
Nov. 24;TCU;11 a.m.
*-at Dallas
1. TOP STORYLINE
A real game
After rolling past their opponent in a 73-0 win over Arkansas State, the Sooners will be a little more stressed in different situations against SMU. There could be third-and-long opportunities on offenses, defending third-and-short downs on defense and red-zone situations on both sides of the ball. It will allow the coaches to examine its roster in those opportunities during live action, something that never was noticed against the Red Wolves in the season opener.
Oklahoma also will get a good look at its running back situation. There will be an opportunity to get a read for who has the “hot hand” and get more carries. Added to the mix will be Gavin Sawchuk, who sat out the opener due to an injury.
SMU is coming off a 38-14 home win over Louisiana Tech.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OU offensive line vs. SMU defensive line
Oklahoma is going to get a strong challenge from the Mustangs’ defensive line, which is coached by former Sooners assistant coach and player Calvin Thibodeaux. SMU finished with seven sacks in last week’s win over Louisiana Tech and held the Bulldogs to just 28 rushing yards on 24 carries. Former OU defensive lineman Kori Roberson had a half-sack and an interception return for a touchdown in the season opener.
OU’s offensive line potentially could be one of the best of the past few seasons. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said the unit graded out well in the season opener.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Gavin Freeman
The sophomore is quickly becoming a fan favorite among Sooner Nation with his highlight-reel plays including his 82-yard punt return last week. With Drake Stoops’ status unknown going into Saturday, how much will he be used against SMU? Will Freeman continue to return punts when he’s the No. 1 slot receiver in Stoops’ absence?
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
From columnist Bill Haisten: During their 73-0 obliteration of Arkansas State, the Sooners did everything right. Their energy, efficiency and execution were sustained all afternoon. OU beats SMU by a comfortable margin on Saturday, but how does it look? If OU dominates in a clean but physical manner, while minimizing mistakes and penalties, then it’s a successful second step in the quest to be unbeaten for the Oct. 7 Texas game.