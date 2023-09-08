Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma

5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: SMU 1-0, OU 1-0

Last meeting: The Sooners beat SMU 24-10 on Sept. 16, 1995, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 5-1-1

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Saturday evening will be warm. Expect clear skies and a light breeze. Kickoff: 92°; Halftime: 89°; End: 80°.

OU (1-0)

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;Arkansas St.;W, 73-0

Sept. 9;SMU;5 p.m.

Sept. 16;at Tulsa;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23;at Cincinnati;TBA

Sept. 30;Iowa St.;TBA

Oct. 7;Texas*;TBA

Oct. 21;C. Florida;TBA

Oct. 28;at Kansas;TBA

Nov. 4;at OSU;TBA

Nov. 11;W. Virginia;TBA

Nov. 18;at BYU;TBA

Nov. 24;TCU;11 a.m.

*-at Dallas

1. TOP STORYLINE

A real game

After rolling past their opponent in a 73-0 win over Arkansas State, the Sooners will be a little more stressed in different situations against SMU. There could be third-and-long opportunities on offenses, defending third-and-short downs on defense and red-zone situations on both sides of the ball. It will allow the coaches to examine its roster in those opportunities during live action, something that never was noticed against the Red Wolves in the season opener.

Oklahoma also will get a good look at its running back situation. There will be an opportunity to get a read for who has the “hot hand” and get more carries. Added to the mix will be Gavin Sawchuk, who sat out the opener due to an injury.

SMU is coming off a 38-14 home win over Louisiana Tech.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU offensive line vs. SMU defensive line

Oklahoma is going to get a strong challenge from the Mustangs’ defensive line, which is coached by former Sooners assistant coach and player Calvin Thibodeaux. SMU finished with seven sacks in last week’s win over Louisiana Tech and held the Bulldogs to just 28 rushing yards on 24 carries. Former OU defensive lineman Kori Roberson had a half-sack and an interception return for a touchdown in the season opener.

OU’s offensive line potentially could be one of the best of the past few seasons. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said the unit graded out well in the season opener.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Gavin Freeman

The sophomore is quickly becoming a fan favorite among Sooner Nation with his highlight-reel plays including his 82-yard punt return last week. With Drake Stoops’ status unknown going into Saturday, how much will he be used against SMU? Will Freeman continue to return punts when he’s the No. 1 slot receiver in Stoops’ absence?

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: During their 73-0 obliteration of Arkansas State, the Sooners did everything right. Their energy, efficiency and execution were sustained all afternoon. OU beats SMU by a comfortable margin on Saturday, but how does it look? If OU dominates in a clean but physical manner, while minimizing mistakes and penalties, then it’s a successful second step in the quest to be unbeaten for the Oct. 7 Texas game.