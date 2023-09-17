NORMAN — Oklahoma completed a perfect nonconference campaign with an impressive 66-17 win at Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

OU wasted little time jumping on the Golden Hurricane, bolting to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter to set the tone.

As OU prepares for its final Big 12 opener — Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Cincinnati — let’s look at what we learned about Saturday’s win against Tulsa.

Slam dunks

The Sooners have six interceptions this season, including five against Tulsa, which ranks tied for third nationally behind Liberty (nine) and San Diego State (eight).

Venables was asked if the five picks against TU were because of OU’s defense or bad passes by quarterbacks.

“We're looking at it from the lens of Oklahoma. We watch a turnover highlight tape of the top turnover teams in college football, turnover margin teams,” Venables said. “And there's a lot of bad balls being thrown up. You can't ever apologize. We're not going to apologize for making the plays that are there. Some of that was them, and we still made the play.”

Then Venables brought up last year.

“We dropped eight dead-in-our-hands interceptions. Had we just made those layups — I'm not talking about a great play. I'm talking about the play that was there, that hit us in our hands,” the OU coach said. "Eight of them. We would've led the country in turnovers and interceptions and been a helluva lot better, I believe, than our 6-7 record.

“I'm not going to take that for granted, our guys making the play when we're in position. Some of it, again, is we're under pressure and trying to make a play. That's football. That's football. We had one that was like that too on our part. It hadn't been done in 20 years. There's probably been plenty of poor throws from the opponents, so getting five of them is a big deal.”

Air raid

Oklahoma’s passing offense will enter Big 12 play with an extreme amount of confidence.

Dillon Gabriel is coming off arguably the best three-game stretch of his passing career. He is 66-of-80 passing for 905 yards with 11 touchdowns and only one interception.

Part of it is taking what the defenses have been giving the fifth-year senior. Part is it is simply using the talented arm that the talented quarterback possesses.

“And I think again just another year under his belt,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Being more comfortable and understanding how to get the ball out of his hand but also how to play through something and be able to create check downs so that you're continuing to create completions.

“Because that is ultimately what it's all about. So proud of him for how he's going about it.”

Gabriel’s big day against Tulsa (28-of-31 passing, 421 yards, 5 TDs) didn’t just include short throws. He executed eight completions that covered at least 25 yards.

Third down is $$$

OU is leading the nation in third-down conversions, which has been a key factor in the team’s success.

The Sooners have converted on 67.6% of their opportunities on the do-or-die down (25-of-37 opportunities), including a 7-of-9 effort in Saturday’s win over Tulsa, after three games.

Lebby has often mentioned winning first and second down sets up productivity on third down. Against Tulsa, it was execution on third down that boded well for Brent Venables’ defense.

Oklahoma was perfect on all four third-down attempts covering four yards or less. But the Sooners also executed on third-and 11, third-and-13 and third-and-16 opportunities against TU.

You don’t want to put yourself in that position too often, but that execution is a good sign.

On a side note: OU has only had to punt seven times all season because of all the third-down conversions.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

OU Sports Extra podcast: How good can this Sooners' offense become? Eric Bailey and Mason Young talk about another dominant performance from the Sooners' offense, settling the run game and OU's pick party at Tulsa.