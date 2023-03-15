Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann has bled crimson-and-cream since she was a child.

She was raised on stories about her father Bryatt Vann’s two seasons (1992-93) playing for legendary OU coach Billy Tubbs. Her dad trained her to dribble, shoot and have success on the court.

“It’s truly amazing that I was able to come here and play after him. It’s a legacy thing for us,” Vann told the Tulsa World this week. “I remember when I was a kid, we talked about his successes playing basketball. I just thought if I ever got the opportunity to play at OU, I would take it. When I had it, it was perfect. That’s what I wanted to do.

“It’s my dream school.”

OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said the father-daughter relationship is admirable.

“I was an Iowa kid who got to play for Iowa. She’s an Oklahoma kid who gets to play for Oklahoma,” Baranczyk said. “So it already means something and then when your dad played there as well, it’s got to be incredibly special. And I think you just see a lot of pride in that jersey.

“You’ve got that something special where you’re representing more than just yourself or your family, you’re representing something much bigger. That’s such a unique bond. You see a lot of players whose parents may have played, but when it’s at that same place, for the state that you live in, it gives you a little extra.”

Vann, the Big 12’s two-time sixth player of the year, is joining the fifth-seeded Sooners’ in an NCAA Tournament first-round game against No. 12 Portland. Tipoff is 8 p.m. Saturday at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

In an era where starters gain attention, Vann doesn’t mind coming off the bench at Oklahoma.

“We have a strong starting five and we have a lot of talent on our team. We could start everybody and I don’t mind that,” Vann said. “My mindset going into a game when I’m coming off the bench is just bringing a different kind of energy.”

The junior forward is playing her best stretch of offensive basketball. She’s had four consecutive games with double-digit scoring for the first time this season, including two games with last-second baskets to secure victories for Oklahoma.

She made a basket in the regular-season finale to send a win against Kansas State in overtime and added another key last-second bucket to help OU beat upset-minded TCU in the Big 12 Tournament.

Both made shots were assisted by Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, a pair of seniors playing their final seasons for Oklahoma.

“We set each other up for our strengths,” Vann said, explaining the key baskets. “We know when certain people are in their spots … that’s where we want to give them the ball. Especially them, being fifth-year seniors who I’ve played with for three years, they know my strengths.”

Vann wants to send Robertson, Williams and Ana Llanusa with success. The trio weathered tough times at OU in their first three seasons, but have been rewarded with two straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

“They had a little bit of a rough patch when they first came here,” Vann said. “We’re blessed that they stayed and they had the confidence when they met Jenni, they knew they could stay here and do something special.

“Sending them off by going to the NCAA Tournament, they deserve it.”