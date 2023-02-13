NORMAN — There’s new faces in and around Oklahoma’s baseball facility at L. Dale Mitchell Park this spring.

Lots of them, in fact.

“Obviously it’s a lot different,” Kendall Pettis, the Sooners’ redshirt junior outfield, told reporters over the weekend. “It’s going to be really interesting. We don’t really know how it’s going to go compared to last year. (Last year) we had some guys that we played with for two or three years already.

“So this year will be a little different trying to see how everybody is going to play.”

Among those missing from the OU roster that kicks off the 2023 season against California Baptist Friday afternoon (3 p.m., L. Dale Mitchell Park) are a collection of MLB draftees who led the Sooners to a 45-24 record and a third all-time appearance in the Men's College World Series Finals in 2022. In the wake of OU’s magical run through Omaha last spring, 11 Sooners were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Within that group were seven pitchers, including all four of OU’s primary starters — Jake Bennett, David Sandlin, Cade Horton and Chazz Martinez — and bullpen ace Trevin Michael. And with Tanner Tredaway, Peyton Graham, Jimmy Crooks and Blake Robertson all off the pros, as well, the Sooners begin the season this week down four starters in the field from a year ago.

It’s a new-look group for Skip Johnson in 2023.

“It was a lot of new ventures throughout the fall,” OU's sixth-year coach said of the program’s preseason work with a roster replenished through the transfer portal and the 2022 freshman class. “We had to teach a lot of new things. Teach our culture. Teach the fundamentals.”

In 2022, OU entered the season with bonafide stars like Graham, Tredaway, Bennett and Horton. This spring, the Sooners will seek to seize on the momentum of 2022 while leaning heavily on a group of relative unknowns.

Perhaps a key distinction between the two groups?

“This group works way harder than I feel like last year’s group,” Pettis said. “It’s nine or 10 o’clock at night after practice, I always see a new face working. It’s cool to see guys that you might not have heard of but they’re in the cages working.”

Replacing leadership: In the aftermath of the mass offseason roster churn, Pettis and the sophomore trio of Wallace Clark, John Spikerman and Jackson Nicklaus represent familiar faces.

It’s no wonder why they were the four players selected to represent OU during Saturday’s preseason media day.

“They’ve done a great job,” Johnson explained. “Even though they’re sophomores, going forward they’ve got to leave that mark on other players like this is how we go about our business. We’re going to do this, we’re going to do this, we’re going to act like this.”

After hitting .259 and scoring 45 times in 2022, Pettis will resume his role as one of the program’s leaders this spring. And a year after filling critical roles in the Sooners’ national title chase, Clark, Spikerman and Nicklaus will have even more asked of them in 2023.

Replacing the pitching: The departures of Bennett, Sandlin and Horton along with OU’s top-end bullpen depth leaves Johnson and Co. with a full pitching rotation to sort out.

On the weekends, Johnson expects to roll with Oklahoma State transfer right-hander Kale Davis and McLennan College (juco) transfer righty Will Carsten with Braxton Douthit (graduate transfer from Lamar University) and James Hitt (Texas Tech transfer) expected to compete for the Sunday starting job.

For midweek games, Johnson plans to test out freshmen Carson Turnquist and Julien Hachem.

“Usually that's what we've kind of done is on those Tuesday games, we'd throw freshmen and try to develop those guys.”

As for how OU plans to approach its bullpen innings without the versatile Michael and the cast of talented arms the Sooners had behind him in 2022?

“Well, there’s been a lot of prayer,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be by committee right now.”

Transfer standout: Of the new faces in Norman generating the most buzz ahead of the season in junior college transfer Bryce Madron.

“He’s a dynamic player in a small package,” Johnson said.

The left-handed outfielder from Blanchard landed on the Sooners radar in high school but began his college career at Cowley College (Kans.). In two seasons with the Tigers, Madron hit .420 and drove in 72 runs before joining OU in the offseason.

“Every time I see him hit it’s like, ‘I don’t know how this guy is going to get out,’ because he just hits the ball wherever it’s pitched — whatever pitch it is,” Pettis said. “He’s just really good.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a hitter be as successful as he is and still be upset when he comes out to play catch with me in between innings,” Spikerman explained.

And, before playing a single official game with the Sooners, Madron has established himself with his demeanor, as well.

“He’s a ball of energy,” Pettis said. “We always talk about how small he is. How tiny he is. But he really is a ball of joy. Me and Spike get to hang out with him since he’s in the outfield with us. In the outfield, he’s dancing, yelling, screaming. We’re always having a conversation.”

Replacing Jimmy Crooks: OU’s coaching staff views the catcher position as fit for Clark moving forward as a professional player down the line. So, the dynamic infielder from Tulsa’s Holland Hall has been working behind the plate since the back half of the fall season.

“I still identify as an infielder but I feel like catching is something that I can do,” Clark said. “And I think I can do it pretty well. Obviously, an interesting transition going from being really comfortable over at third base or anywhere.”

Clark’s move to catcher represents one of the options available to the Sooners as they look to replace Jimmy Crooks, the veteran catcher who drove in 51 runs and threw out 20 baserunners in 2022.

Elsewhere, the Sooners may turn to BYU transfer Mason Strong or freshman Easton Carmichael with fifth-year utility man Diego Muniz also capable to stepping in behind the plate.