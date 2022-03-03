Skip Johnson: College baseball can be ambassadors for sport with MLB's cloudy future

Skip Johnson believes college baseball can attract fans while Major League Baseball has no current start date in sight.

The Oklahoma coach, on Wednesday, said major leaguers are the best ambassadors for the sport. But why can’t the college players do the same, especially when younger kids are so focused on football and basketball?

“We’ve got to do a better job being ambassadors,” Johnson said. “Right now’s a good time for college baseball. Hopefully we’ll get some ESPN deals and stuff like that.”

The Sooners (5-2) will play three games inside an MLB ballpark for the third consecutive weekend. OU will take on LSU (3 p.m. Friday), UCLA (11 a.m. Saturday) and Tennessee (11 a.m. Sunday) at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Johnson stressed that amateur baseball won’t replace the majors. But fan support in places like L. Dale Mitchell Park can change a game’s momentum.

“There’s not a better excitement. The spirit of the game,” Johnson said. “College baseball is really powerful. If you get this place packed and they start going ‘Boomer’ and ‘Sooner’ and all of the sudden their pitcher (gets nervous).

“That’s the spirit, man. That’s what it’s really about.”

Johnson said this Minute Maid trip is a barometer series for Oklahoma. The first weekend — which included games against Auburn, Arizona and Michigan — didn’t quite ease the team into the 2022 campaign.

“Those teams that first weekend were in Omaha over the past three seasons,” said Johnson, whose team won two of three games with the only loss coming to Arizona.

“(This week) is a good opportunity for our kids and for us to see — win or lose — to learn and see how they perform in that environment.”

