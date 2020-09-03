Significant changes for fans attending OU football games this season

There are significant changes for college football fans heading to Oklahoma games in 2020.
The SoonerSports2Go app will be used for everything from parking to digital ticketing to ordering concession food at designated stations.
OU has been exploring ways to increase the number of touchless services due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The app is available to iOS users. An updated Android app will be live in the coming days.
Masks will be required by all fans on campus and in Memorial Stadium, as reported last month. There also will be no tailgating allowed on OU campus grounds and parking areas.
The stadium’s seating capacity will be approximately 20,300 in the seating bowl and approximately 2,400 in suites and loges.
Seating will be based on “family” seating pods of two to eight ticket-holders with a consistent pattern of separation because each of the pods. Suites and loge boxes are separate pods.
No seat will be occupied directly in front or directly behind any family pod. Each family pod will have direct access to an aisle without crossing in front of any family pod on the same row and the closest pod on the same row in the seating bowl will be separated by three empty seats.
There also will be six empty rows separating the field bench area from fans.
A 100% cashless experience will be in place for food, beverage and retail.
Restroom capacity will be controlled to assist with distancing and one-way traffic will be implemented.
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
