Significance of Week 3 visit to Nebraska isn't lost on Brent Venables, Sooners

NORMAN — Brent Venables knows Nebraska football.

Oklahoma's first-year head coach grew up in Kansas in the 1970s and 80s, watching on TV while Tom Osborne built a powerhouse in Lincoln. Later, in the 1990s and 2000s, as a player first and then a coach, he saw plenty of the Cornhuskers and felt Nebraska firsthand.

Here’s one example: Venables still remembers the blunt force behind Will Shields, the future NFL All-Pro offensive lineman from Lawton who played for the Cornhuskers from 1989-92.

“He hits me and I just helicopter,” he said. “He spun me crazy, really. He knocked me silly.”

Another memory: Venables still remembers the trip to the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl, too, when Kansas State and Nebraska shared flights to and from Tokyo and Wildcats coach Bill Snyder made sure his players sat on the side of the plane that wasn’t exposed to sunlight, both ways.

Years after leaving Kansas State, he still remembers the diligence Snyder and Co. brought to their prep for the Cornhuskers each fall.

“I grew up on Nebraska football,” Venables said. “Along with Oklahoma and a few others, those were the programs that were always on TV. The programs that everybody strived to be like. It’s going to be really exciting.”

Venables is equipped with Nebraska memories that date back decades, so he knows what the sixth-ranked Sooners are walking into when they enter Memorial Stadium Saturday morning. His coaching staff and players know it, too, even if the first road stop of the Venables era is taking OU (2-0) to Lincoln at a moment of flux in the Cornhuskers' footballing history.

The 88th meeting between the schools (11 a.m., Fox-23) will mark Nebraska’s first since the school fired coach Scott Frost Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. At helm for the Cornhuskers in Week 3 and for the foreseeable future is associate head coach Mickey Joseph, whose lengthy coaching career includes stops at Central Oklahoma and Langston.

While the latest matchup in the 110-year-old rivalry may not prove a relic of the old Big 8 or Big 12 days — as of Monday afternoon, the Sooners were 11-point favorites, per VegasInsider — Venables sees an early season test for OU.

“A great, great challenge for us to go to Lincoln,” he said. “Go on the road in a tough environment to see what our team is all about. A great opportunity to grow and develop as a team.”

Venables’ has memories of Nebraska from back in the day, like the way Snyder and then-Kansas State assistants Bob Stoops and Jim Leavitt “would spend every single day working on Nebraska.” His coordinators have Nebraska memories, too.

On Monday, Jeff Lebby, the Sooners’ first-year offensive coordinator, recalled the “incredible rivalry, fanfare, pageantry” of his trip to Lincoln as a student assistant in 2005.

“It’s what college football is all about,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof shared a story from his visit to Nebraska with Penn State in 2012.

“I got on the field in pregame and a big gust of wind happen. My game plan flies out of my hands and goes up into the stadium. I'm thinking 'Oh my gosh' because I had just come from the SEC where if that was the case,” Roof explained. "A fan, this guy, is like 'Coach. Coach.' He's got my game plan. He walks down to the fence — a Nebraska guy — and hands me my game plan back.

I would've never envisioned that. Maybe that'd be the only stadium where that would've happened.”

Marvin Mims formed his knowledge bank on Nebraska differently than his coaches. After all, OU's junior wide receiver never lived the Cornhuskers' glory days. Mims was was born five years after Nebraska's last national title in 1997.

A native of Frisco, Texas, the rivalry Mims grew up on was OU vs Texas. But when the Sooners met Nebraska in Norman last fall, he got his education. Now, like Venables, Lebby and Roof, Mims gets the meaning of this matchup, too.

"I know more of the history now, Year 2 doing it," Mims said. "So just being out there and making plays, putting on a show for the people watching — you get your name etched in the history books with that game. That’s pretty cool.”

Like Mims, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman would have gotten his first taste of OU and Nebraska last fall, as well. "It's been a big one way before I was born," he said of the rivalry Saturday.

After seeing the Cornhuskers in Norman in 2021, Stutsman is ready for this week's trip north and the chance to play in front of what Venables termed "some of the most loyal, intelligent fans in all of college football,".

"We're excited, we're pumped, we're going to be scrappy," Stutsman said. "We're on the road baby. Love to see it."