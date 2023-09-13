Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s defense has earned the right to show a little swagger these days.

It’s only surrendered one touchdown drive through two games this season. Arkansas State didn’t score a point and a high-powered SMU team could only manage 11 points.

How much confidence will OU have when it enters Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium on Saturday afternoon? Plenty. But how do you balance swagger and overconfidence?

Coach Brent Venables was asked that question during his Tuesday news conference.

“Just having respect for the game. It’s not all about you. You want guys to be passionate, intense, to have fun, have enthusiasm. Not lose their mind or their poise. Having poise and maturity is part of it too,” Venables said. “Don’t act like a fool. We gotta actually play third down now. You made a tackle for loss. Congratulations. We ran you through the A gap, nobody blocked you, let’s play. Just having humility and confidence can go hand in hand. And having a never-satisfied mindset.”

Venables is a high-energy coach. It’s not unusual to see him slapping helmets of defensive players after a big play.

“The swagger and the confidence, the edge, if you will, comes from the work you put in,” Venables said. “Countless hours of work. So you want ‘em to have all those things, but I’m a big believer in pointing and running. When I make a play, I point to my teammates, I point to my family, I point to my coach. When my teammate makes a play, a great play, then I’m running to celebrate his success. I’m more about that than, again, sometimes, I’m assuming, again, I don’t mind a guy celebrating.

“So I don’t want to sound like ‘Coach don’t want have any fun. This is the no-fun zone.’ Not that we are, but dominating somebody, that is fun. So again, I just think keeping your emotions in check and having poise is important.”

The tackling numbers, which are analyzed weekly by Pro Football Focus, have been reason to celebrate.

The Sooners have only missed 10 tackles through two games, which ranks fifth nationally. After the first two weeks last season, OU had missed 33 tackles.

What’s the difference?

“Just the mindset of will. Like, we really want it. We want it. We’re all hungry, and I believe it. I see it every day at practice. It’s just a different mindset, like I’m saying. It’s cliché to say, but it’s a real thing. And I think that all the guys instilled that in their mindset that we want to do better and prove everybody wrong,” Key Lawrence said.

Venables was hired because of his defensive instruction.

He said a lot goes into being more consistency in bringing guys down.

SMU had good skill players, Venables said, but he made sure to give his own defense credit for playing with confidence. It’s important to have good eyes, good reaction and play with good fundamentals.

“Guys that are more knowledgeable are going to take better angles and they’re going to play more aggressively and not be on their heels. So sometimes the byproduct of that is good, clean tackling, you know, techniques,” Venables said. “And so, again, another year in the system and another year in your drill work and your fundamentals and we are no different than anyone else. We work on tackling, you know, practically year round. And some guys are more natural tackling. That’s a real thing. Guys just have a way of getting them down and he always hits them flush.”

Then Venables took a walk down memory lane, which probably will bring smiles from longtime Oklahoma fans.

“Curtis Lofton was a guy that had very few missed tackles. Guys like Rocky Calmus always got guys down. He just hardly ever missed a tackle. And Roy Williams was amazing in how he could hit people flush all the time. No matter what angle or what position he was coming from. So some guys are naturally good and it looks like you’re a great tackling team but they’re just really good tacklers,” Venables said.

“And then you develop it too. So I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. The test of a season will really tell where you’re at. But again, my job is to recognize the here and the now. You play your schedule. You correct. You teach. You develop. But you want to celebrate too. And guys need to be affirmed. I think that’s what continues the buy-in, the excitement. The recognition that some of the hard work’s paying off and we’re getting a bit better. We’ve got a long ways to go. I really mean that. But through a couple of games our positioning’s been pretty good.”



