Sherri Coale says Oklahoma's success is 'an ex-coach's dream for me'

A wild celebration followed the Oklahoma women's basketball team’s home win over Texas last month.
Amid the cheers was a victory hug between OU’s first-year coach, Jennie Baranczyk, and her legendary predecessor, Sherri Coale.
Coaching transitions sometimes can be difficult. But Coale has been supportive of her former program, which has raced to 20 wins and its highest national ranking since 2016.
“It’s an ex-coach's dream for me,” Coale said this week, “especially because I am so invested in those kids and know them so well.”
The No. 12 Sooners will try for a season sweep over the No. 16 Longhorns on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. in Austin.
Baranczyk said the changeover between coaches “has been so easy.”
She said her goal was continuing to honor the foundation of the successful program.
“We want the same exact things, and it’s very important,” Baranczyk said about Coale.
“You look at Madi (Williams). She signed to come here and play. She didn’t ask for a coaching change, but she’s been incredible in that whole transition, as well. Everybody has,” Baranczyk added.
“We’re not going to make them pick. We’ve never made them pick. We’ve never said what’s better or worse or compare. We don’t do that. We say this is what we’re going to do.
“We’re going to honor everything that’s ever happened. And, you know what? It’s incredible. It’s incredible what can happen when two people who have led the program can have this type of seamless transition."
Coale is still like a loving parent to the OU program, even if she isn’t running day-to-day activities.
“When you pour your heart and soul into a thing for a quarter of a century, you want to see it flourish. And I had and have a vested interest in this university," Coale said. “And obviously in this program and in those kids that we were handing off like a baton, but like a blanket-wrapped very carefully handed-off baton.
“They were at the forefront of our conversations early just in terms — not individually at all ever — but collectively: What's best for these kids? How can we take care of this team? How can we best move this team forward?
“And Jennie's been fantastic. Just she's been right person, right place, right time.”
Coale’s life has changed since her retirement. She’s spending more time with family. She catches OU games on TV. She’s doing public speaking. She’s also spoiling her granddaughter, Austyn, who is about to turn 1.
During her retirement announcement, the former English teacher spoke about a return to writing. She’s authoring a blog, “A Weight Of Life,” covering life, sports and more.
“I have long had a love affair with words,” she said. “Since I was even in middle school, I’ve loved reading and writing. … Once recruiting became the behemoth that it is now, there wasn’t any time for that anymore, and I missed that desperately.
“I knew that one day, when I was finished with coaching, it’s what I would want to do; it’s how I would like to spend my time. It’s been a dream come true. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to think about things and express them.”
What was it like to watch the Texas game away from the bench?
“I had several people ask me that. And I don't even know how to answer it,” Coale said. “It was great to be there. It was great. There was a really good crowd that day, a lot of energy in the gym. The players were terrific.
“It was a great game back and forth all the way to the end. And I just really didn't sit and think about what it used to be like to be over on the side. I just enjoyed the competitive basketball.”
Coale said “I don’t think so,” when asked if she will return to coaching. She admitted that she misses the players and teaching the game, but the sport itself and being involved in that side of the profession are things she won’t miss.
“And I just think for those reasons I think I fulfilled that need within me and I emptied it. I think that's why the transition has been so easy is because I gave it all I had.”
Senior Taylor Robertson has enjoyed her time working with both coaches and seeing their rapport.
“It’s really cool to see that between the two coaches,” Robertson said. “It was really cool the other night to see her courtside, watching the game and really cheering for us. It’s really cool to see that. She was on the sideline with us for so many games.
“Not many people get to play for two really great coaches. What I’ve been able to take from both of them, what I’ve been able to learn and grow as a player and a person, I’ll never be able to thank both of them for that.”