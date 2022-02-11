Sherri Coale says Oklahoma's success is 'an ex-coach's dream for me'

Coale said “I don’t think so,” when asked if she will return to coaching. She admitted that she misses the players and teaching the game, but the sport itself and being involved in that side of the profession are things she won’t miss.

“And I just think for those reasons I think I fulfilled that need within me and I emptied it. I think that's why the transition has been so easy is because I gave it all I had.”

Senior Taylor Robertson has enjoyed her time working with both coaches and seeing their rapport.

“It’s really cool to see that between the two coaches,” Robertson said. “It was really cool the other night to see her courtside, watching the game and really cheering for us. It’s really cool to see that. She was on the sideline with us for so many games.

“Not many people get to play for two really great coaches. What I’ve been able to take from both of them, what I’ve been able to learn and grow as a player and a person, I’ll never be able to thank both of them for that.”

