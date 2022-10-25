Sherfield scores 14, freshmen guards impress as Sooners drop OCU 89-53 in preseason opener

NORMAN — Four transfers. A four-man freshman class. Five returners from Porter Moser’s debut season.

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program has a new-look roster in 2022-23 and Moser’s second group of Sooners saw out the first live action of the upcoming campaign with a 89-54 exhibition victory over Oklahoma City University Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield played a team-high 25 minutes and led the Sooners with 14 points of 5-of-13 scoring, trailed by Tanner Groves (12 points, 11 rebounds) and freshmen guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh (11 points each). George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile went 0-for-3 from deep and 3-of-8 from the field and finished with seven points and nine rebounds in his OU debut.

Moser told reporters Monday that guard Bijan Cortes (concussion protocol), freshman forward Luke Northweather (ankle) and walk-on Blake Seacat (achilles) would not be available for the preseason game.

On Tuesday, Moser rolled out a starting five featuring guards Sherfield and C.J. Noland along with Groves and fellow forwards Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill with Bamisile first off the bench. Freshmen guards Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benny Schröder and transfers Yaya Keita and Sam Godwin also made their OU debuts.

Former Tulsa Memorial guard Kori Guest led OCU with a game-high 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go with eight rebounds and an assist. Guest, a two-time 5A state champion, notched 13.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and earned All-Sooner Athletic Conference honorable mention honors for a second time last season.

Up next: The Sooners head to Las Vegas for a “secret scrimmage” against Oregon on Saturday, OU’s final preseason exhibition before its Nov. 7 regular season opener with Sam Houston. Oregon has reached the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years.