Sherfield’s scoring, bench efforts from Cortes and Godwin lift Sooners past Ole Miss to ESPN Events Invitational title

Behind another team-high scoring effort from Grant Sherfield and standout performances off the bench from Bijan Cortes and Sam Godwin, Oklahoma knocked off previously unbeaten Ole Miss, 59-55, to claim the ESPN Events Invitational title in Kissimmee, Fla., Sunday afternoon.

Sherfield’s 12 points paced the Sooners (6-1), who closed the contest with a 7-0 run over the final 3:47 of regulation to lift the early season tournament trophy following wins over Nebraska and Seton Hall earlier in the week.

Tanner Groves, Cortes and Godwin joined Sherfield in double figures on OU’s sharpest shooting day of the season. The Sooners finished shooting 53.5% from the field and 57.1% from deep, led by a pair of Sherfield triples.

OU is now unbeaten in six straight games since falling to Sam Houston in its Nov. 7 season opener.

While OU received production from regular contributors Sherfield, Groves, Jacob Groves (7 points) and Jalen Hill (7 points, 4 rebounds), the Sooners got the punch it needed to hand Ole Miss (6-1) its first loss of the season off the bench from Cortes and Godwin.

Cortes, the sophomore from Kingfisher, filled the statsheet with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three rebounds, two assists and four steals in his most productive performance of the season. His driving lay-in gave OU a 40-38 lead with 14:53 remaining and Cortes buoyed the Sooners’ offensive effort in the closing minutes with two assists to Godwin and a pair of late buckets.

Since a preseason concussion limited Cortes over the first four games of 2022-23, he's logged double-digit minutes off the bench in each of OU’s last three games.

Godwin was again effective in his role as OU’s reserve big man, totalling 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench in his second consecutive double-figure scoring performance. The Wofford transfer from Ada is averaging 6.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest through his first seven games as a Sooner.

OU reached Sunday’s title games with its back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Seton Hall.

The Sooners' Thanksgiving day win over the Huskers was powered by the Groves Bros. Tanner Groves’ season-high 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting led the way along with his five rebounds and three blocks in the 69-56 victory. Jacob Groves followed with a season-best tally of his own, dumping 16 points — his single-game high across two seasons at OU — on the Huskers while the Sooners shot 50.9% from the field.

OU starters accounted for 58 of 69 points in the win.

On Friday, Win No. 2 arrived with a 25-point effort from Sherfied to fuel the Sooners’ 77-64 win over Seton Hall. The transfer guard recorded his highest-scoring performance at OU with 13 points before halftime and 12 after, finishing 9-of-17 from the field. Sherfield has recorded 16 20-point scoring performances since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Up next: The Sooners get nearly a full week off from game action before heading to Philadelphia for a Saturday matinee matchup at Villanova. The Wildcats fell to 2-5 under first-year coach Kyle Neptune in a 74-67 loss to Oregon Sunday. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. CT Saturday on CBS.