NORMAN — When the latest in a string of serious injuries struck eight-time All-American Olivia Trautman months before her fifth season at Oklahoma, Sooners coach K.J. Kindler reached an unsettling conclusion.

Already in Trautman’s past by the fall of 2022: a heel issue that impacted her junior season in 2021; the knee surgery that delayed the start of Trautman’s senior campaign the next January; a slew of other injuries over the course of a career that began at OU in 2019.

This latest ailment — a leg injury neither Trautman nor Kindler has detailed further — would require surgery, too. Kindler struggled to see a path forward for the two-time national champion. At least one medical professional agreed.

“The doc really wasn't super optimistic that she could return to sport,” Kindler told reporters this week. “And so looking at it being her fifth year and knowing everything else that she had already been through it was my recommendation that she medically retire.”

The key problem with Kindler’s prognosis? Getting Trautman on board.

Refusing to close the door on her college career, the Sooners veteran gymnast underwent surgery, then withstood yet another grueling recovery. And on Jan. 29, Trautman returned to competition during a meet victory in Denver.

“In true Olivia fashion, she came roaring back,” Kindler said.

Three months later, Trautman leads top-ranked OU and its 2023 national title defense into the postseason Thursday night.

Hosting the fifth NCAA Regional in program history, the Sooners (17-1) welcome a collection of national powers including No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 17 Arkansas to Norman for the three-day competition inside Lloyd Noble Center. Thursday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s regional final competing for a place in NCAA Championships, scheduled from April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Speaking during a press conference Monday afternoon, Trautman described her status as “super good” entering the final weeks of her college career. Kindler confirmed her fifth-year star will compete in all three events she’s progressively worked toward in 2023: vault, bars and beam.

“It means so much,” Trautman said ahead of what will mark her final events inside Lloyd Noble Center. “It's super special competing in front of the Sooner fans. So just that one more time to put an exclamation point on my whole entire career. I'm just super excited and super blessed that we get to host it.”

For Trautman, the weekend presents the next chapter in a potential storybook finish to a final season at OU that nearly never happened. In a collegiate career defined evenly by All-American selections, championship titles and a steely persistence through one recovery after another, the injury Trautman suffered late last fall — and the recommendation from Kindler that followed — felt different.

“This is actually my first injury where they told me that I should be done,” she said. “(With) past injuries, that never crossed my mind. I always knew that I wanted to come back. So when they first (suggested retirement) this year I was honestly shocked.”

Days after making her return to competition in late January, Trautman explained that each recovery process trough her career delivered a different lesson.

This particular road back, she said, required patience. Trautman’s initial steps of recuperation, quite literally, included steps up flights of stairs.

“I just put my best foot forward in recovery and was doing everything I can outside of the gym being there for my teammates,” she said.

In her Jan. 29 season debut at Denver, Trautman returned to tie a career-high of 9.95 on beam. Weeks later, she returned to bars at Texas Woman’s University.

Against No. 2 Florida on March 3, in only her second vault competition of the year, she stole the show with a perfect 10. And Trautman was near flawless earlier this month when OU claimed its 14th Big 12 title.

Trautman's unlikely final spring at OU continues this weekend and will likely extend into mid-April if the Sooners make their projected return to the NCAA Championships.

Another title in Fort Worth next month would give Trautman her third championship ring. And if she hadn't secured it already, she'll close her college career having earned the undying respect of the coach who advised her not to come back this year.

“I can't even explain to you what that means for her in her life moving forward from this point — like what kind of a person she is," Kindler said. "If y'all need an employee I think she'd be a great person to hire because look at this person who can just basically walk through fire. She really can. And for everyone, she's around — her teammates — she's a huge inspiration.”

“She is perseverance,” Kindler added. “She is the word.”