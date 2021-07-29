SEC votes unanimously to extend membership invites to Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC presidents have voted unanimously to extend membership to Oklahoma and Texas, the conference announced Thursday.

A three-fourths majority from the 14 current member schools was required to extend the invites to the Sooners and Longhorns. Their membership will be "effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year," according to a tweet from the conference.

After rumors of OU and Texas' departure from the Big 12 began swirling on July 21, the schools announced Tuesday they officially petitioned the SEC for membership. On Monday they informed the Big 12 they wouldn't renew their grant of rights agreements past 2025, and commissioner Bob Bowlsby has since alleged ESPN has been inducing conference members to leave.

Up next, both the OU and Texas board of regents will meet Friday morning, where Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports they are expected to accept their SEC invitations.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.