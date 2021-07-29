 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC votes unanimously to extend membership invites to Oklahoma, Texas
0 Comments
breaking topical alert special report

SEC votes unanimously to extend membership invites to Oklahoma, Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
July 2021: OU and Texas may leave for SEC

The reports began in late July 2021 that the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns were interested in leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. OU and UT did nothing to quell the rumors by missing a meeting of Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs.

The Sooners and Longhorns declined to extend the grant of rights media deal with the rest of the Big 12, and have both publicly applied for SEC membership.

Further reading:

Bob Stoops: ‘OU’s move to the SEC is what’s best for Oklahoma’ | Guerin Emig: Big 12 could have a future with Nebraska, A&M, Mizzou, Colorado back aboard... but only in Dreamland | Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum reacts

 AP File Photo

The SEC presidents have voted unanimously to extend membership to Oklahoma and Texas, the conference announced Thursday.

A three-fourths majority from the 14 current member schools was required to extend the invites to the Sooners and Longhorns. Their membership will be "effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year," according to a tweet from the conference.

After rumors of OU and Texas' departure from the Big 12 began swirling on July 21, the schools announced Tuesday they officially petitioned the SEC for membership. On Monday they informed the Big 12 they wouldn't renew their grant of rights agreements past 2025, and commissioner Bob Bowlsby has since alleged ESPN has been inducing conference members to leave.

Up next, both the OU and Texas board of regents will meet Friday morning, where Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports they are expected to accept their SEC invitations.

Universities of Texas and Oklahoma applied to join the Southeastern Conference, beginning July 1, 2025.

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News