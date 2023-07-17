NASHVILLE, Tennessee — After Oklahoma formally arrives to its new conference home on July 1, 2024, the Sooners won’t have to travel far for their inaugural trip to SEC Media Days next summer.

The 2024 edition of the league’s annual media event will be held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday morning during his opening remarks on Day 1 of this year’s SEC Media Days.

“The SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference,” he said from a ballroom podium inside Nashville’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Only weeks after the school makes its official exit from the Big 12 next summer, OU will be back smack dab in the middle of its former conference’s footprint for the Sooners’ first run through SEC Media Days.

Monday marked the start of the SEC’s four-day media event in 2023, a format the league will likely stick to in 2024 when the conference expands to 16 teams with the arrivals of OU and Texas.

Dallas will represent only the fourth all-time host city for SEC Media Days since the event's inception in 1985. Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta have served as previous hosts prior to this week’s event in Nashville.

Sankey honors Leach

Speaking roughly eight months after Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died at 61 years old in December, Sankey recalled a story of the pioneering offensive mind.

"Last year in Atlanta, one of my backstage conversations was about the uselessness of neckties," Sankey said. "It was a conversation that went much longer than I anticipated and ended in the rhetorical question of why neckties survived but powder wigs went away.

"That conversation was with Mike Leach and today I'm without a tie just to honor Mike's memory."

Leach's death from complications of a heart condition came in late 2022 at the end of his 21st season as a head coach and his third in charge of the program at Mississippi State.

A member of Bob Stoops inaugural staff at OU in 1999, Leach is remembered as much for his high-scoring, Air Raid offenses as he is the curious mind and sense of humor that made him a popular figure across the college football landscape.

"You know we lost Mike in December, a person important not simply to the Southeastern Conference — we only had him for a few seasons — but to all of college football," Sankey continued. "He was fascinating and impacted the lives of thousands of people across the college football spectrum and across his life.

"He provided wedding advice, evaluated Halloween candy and if you ended up in a phone call talking about history, you had better have scheduled a great deal of time as he recited his historical knowledge. He also observed the world from a perspective that made you think and often made you laugh...and sometimes made you just perplexed.

"It's important that we remember people who have contributed, be it for the short-term or the long-term, to this wonderful conference. And we're going to miss Mike but he's not going to be forgotten."

SEC title game site

While celebrating Nashville as a first-time host for the league's annual media event, Sankey stopped short of committing the future of biggest event on the conference calendar to the city.

With a $2.1 billion domed stadium set to open in 2026 as the new home of the Tennessee Titans, Nashville will soon have a shiny new venue to offer.

Would the conference ever consider moving the SEC Football Championship from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Nashville, Sankey was asked Monday.

The answer? No.

"We are going to focus our football game on what is really the envy of the college football championship world and that's what we do in Atlanta," Sankey said. "So that's where our focus is for that particular championship."

As things stand, the SEC is contracted to keep the SEC title game in Atlanta through the 2026-27 season and intends to remain there beyond those years.

