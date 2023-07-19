NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mark Stoops is proud of his nephew Drake Stoops.

The Kentucky coach was on the podium during Southeastern Conference Media Days when he was asked about the Oklahoma wide receiver, who is entering his sixth year playing for the Sooners.

“I can’t tell you the sense of pride that our whole family has watching him play,” Mark Stoops said on Wednesday afternoon. “Just the way he plays the game is a way that we certainly respect in how hard he plays and the way he sacrifices for his teammates, the way he sacrifices for his teammates, the way he competes at Oklahoma and the legacy playing under his day and player under Bob with the tradition Bob had at Oklahoma. But Drake carrying that so well and handling it with such ease.

“And I’m sure it hasn’t been that easy for him. He’s had some ups and downs, like any player, but the way he’s dealt with that, he gets a lot of respect from our family, that’s for sure. No offense, but that’s all that matters.”

Saban: OU, Texas ‘great addition’

Alabama coach Nick Saban agrees with his SEC counterparts that Oklahoma and Texas will be great additions to the league.

“You have two great programs that have great traditions that have great fan support,” Saban said. “The map of the SEC, it is stronger than ever. The competition is going to be … it’s always been difficult. It’s going to be even more challenging because you’ve got two really, really good programs who have consistently have been top 10 programs for a lot of years, won national championships.”

Venables and Stoops

When Mark Stoops learned that OU and Texas was going to join the SEC, he said his immediate reaction was that a great conference is going to get better and he was excited about the opportunities.

Stoops said he’s known OU coach Brent Venables since his days at Kansas State and OU coaching with his brothers Bob and Mike Stoops.

“I think the world of him as a person and as a coach and, you know, excited for him because I know he’ll do great things there,” Mark Stoops said. “I think he’s a great fit and, certainly, very close to my family.”

More Kentucky family ties

Former Oklahoma assistant coach Mike Stoops is entering his second season as Kentucky’s inside linebackers coach.

What’s the dynamic been like for Mark Stoops?

“It’s really great having my brother, Mike, on the staff,” Mark Stoops said. “Really, the biggest thing is big-picture ideas and the experience that he has … Mike, with all the experience that he has and a lot of knowledge and he likes the role that he’s in. He wants to support. He wants to support Brad. He wants to help where needed and have big-picture ideas but also be a great solider, if you will, and do his part.”

Stoops was OU’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2003 and 2012-1018.

