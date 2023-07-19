NASHVILLE, Tenn. – I’ve covered the Big 12 Media Days for the past 13 football seasons.

This week, I’m making my first journey to the Southeastern Conference Media Days.

I joined Eli Lederman in splitting up coverage of the four-day event. Eli handled the opening two days, which included a one-on-one interview with Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Here are five observations from Wednesday, my first day at the spectacle:

It may really mean more

The first thing I noticed when entering the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville was the Alabama fans located at the bottom of the escalator.

They weren’t just wearing Crimson Tide shirts. They were wearing full-bodied outfits.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was just one floor above them. They were doing anything they could to just catch a glimpse of the legendary coach.

This wasn’t just a meet-and-greet with the media. It’s an event.

Radio row and 'Pawwwwllll'

In a span of eight days, I’ve covered the Big 12 Media Days and the SEC Media Days.

Both conferences do a great job catering to reporters. But there are big differences.

The Big 12 holds its annual event in AT&T Stadium, home of the league’s championship game. It’s a great venue, but a restroom visit or grabbing a cup of coffee could mean a 100-yard walk.

The SEC takes care of its work in a hotel ballroom. Everything is compact and just a few steps from each other.

Radio row means seeing stations doing remotes from across the southeast. It’s easily 30-plus tables set up with sports reporters giving their insight.

At the front of it all? ESPN sets including a spot reserved for Paul Finebaum.

Tulsa World All-Stater Sam Pittman

At the Big 12 Media Days, it was easy to bump into coaches. At one point, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy held court with reporters between visits with TV and radio hits.

There was no small talk with reporters for SEC coaches, who appeared to stick to a strict schedule.

I did get to ask two questions to coaches on Wednesday – one to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and another to Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.

The question to Stoops was about having his brother Mike Stoops on his defensive staff and his nephew Drake Stoops on the Oklahoma football team.

I got an interesting answer from Pittman. I introduced myself as from the Tulsa World and then asked about his memories about Oklahoma football (Pittman graduated from Grove High School).

Pittman misheard the question and said his greatest Tulsa World memory was making the All-State team in 1979.

This is the south

A perk of the job are media meals and the SEC lunch menu didn’t disappoint with a southern flair.

Catfish, chicken, collard greens and grits were on the menu, as well as iced tea.

There’s a media reception at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, on Wednesday night. A good friend of the Oklahoma beat who now lives in Nashville, Tyler Palmateer, is hosting everyone to a dinner in the downtown area later in the evening.

It’s my first trip to Nashville, but it’s going to be a mix of work and networking.

Can’t wait until Thursday

The SEC media days wrap up on Thursday with Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina taking center stage.

There are unique storylines with each school.

For Ole Miss, it’s the inclusion of former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. How will he fit in with the Rebels this season?

For Tennessee, how will former OU quarterback/co-offensive coordinator Josh Heupel top last season’s success?

For South Carolina, can former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer continue to gain momentum in his third year as the Gamecocks’ coach?

